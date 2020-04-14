Coronavirus - Uganda: COVID-19 patient discharged from Adjumani Hospital

Adjumani Hospital had only one COVID-19 patient who has now been discharged. The remaining 46 active COVID-19 cases are in Mulago, Entebbe Grade B and Hoima hospitals. The cumulative confirmed number of COVID-19 cases stands at 54.



