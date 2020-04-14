Pacemaker Market is set to grow with a rate of 3.1% CAGR during 2026

Global Pacemaker Market

2020 Pacemaker Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report to 2026- Growth Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

The rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is a key factor that drives Pacemaker Market growth globally. Recent technical advancements in the medical device sector to observe a significant development during 2020-2026.

The availability of compensation for pacemaker implantation decreases the financial burden on patients, thus prompting the growth in the use of pacemaker instruments.

Further, technological progresses in cardiac pacemakers, such as dynamic pace-making technology, transitional tissue welding and devices powered by microprocessors to boost consumer demand.

In addition, high incidence and survival rates associated with heart conditions are driving demand for devices that manage implantable frequency.

However, advanced medications like pacemakers to boost the generational trend and enhance the quality of life. Also, increasing geriatric population is therefore a critical driving factor for market growth.

Basic prospects of North America’s and Asia Pacific’s market size

North America holds the pacemaker market's largest market share due to existing healthcare infrastructure, the emergence of expected reimbursement structure, higher per capita healthcare expenses.

The presence of multiple sources enables the normal physiological functioning of the heart resulting in less post-operative complications to dominate the market segment of Implantable pacemakers in this region.

Further, reimbursement under Medicare plan in U.S. reimbursement plans to foster market growth particularly in developed countries like U.S, Canada and other counties of this region.

For example, HHS is started to distribute more than $100 billion in emergency funding from the Coronavirus Aid to help organizations manage and treat the sudden influx of patients with COVID-19.

Asia Pacific to show strong growth over the 2020-2026 forecast period. In addition, many economic-government initiatives aimed at establishing a free and open economy in developing countries.

Product launches, advance R&D activities to trigger the pacemaker market growth

Official approvals of the product, new unveilings and increase in R&D activities to enlarge the market share. For instance, in 2020, FDA approved the latest device of Medtronic a tiny pacemaker Micra AV which helps to keep heart in rhythm.

Further, in 2019, in India, at Salem GH seven patients were implanted pacemakers on free of cost under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme.

Additionally, Medtronic launched brain pacemaker in 2019 which implants for reducing epileptic seizures and to serve as an adjunctive treatment.

Moreover, in 2019, Medtronic PLC launched MyCareLink Heart mobile app to support the portfolio of pacemakers and to communicate directly with patients’ smartphones and tablets.

Furthermore, in 2019, Scientists of ETH Zurich developed a special cellulose membrane for protecting pacemakers.

Other key players participating in the pacemaker market include Medtronic, BIOTRONIK Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, ZOLL Medical Corporation, MEDICO S.p.A.; Vitatron; Pacetronix, and Cordis Inc. among others.

