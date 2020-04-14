Cell Culture Market to drive with a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period 2020-2026

Global Cell Culture Market

Cell Culture Market growth is driven by the factors such as increase in demand for monoclonal antibodies, rising expenditure for cell-based examinations, rising preference for single-use technologies.

The increasing alertness regarding welfares of cell culture-based vaccines, and collective focus on personalized medicine is also th factors driving the market growth.

Owing to the aforementioned factors and mandatory use of cell culture in forming vaccines to positively impact the cell culture market.

Production of specialty growth media and culture techniques ensuring the precision and affordability of high-end crop scaling technology are important drivers of growth in these market segments.

Advancement of proteomics gene expression coupled with subsequent production of novel vaccines to boost the market demand for new 3D cell culture techniques and cell culture over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Further, the number of contract research and manufacturing is growing owing to the expense and expenditure involved in setting up cell culture technology infrastructure.



Regional analysis of Cell Culture Market Size

North America holds the major market share for cell culture market attributed to the development of animal-component free media.

Additional major factors for growing market demand for cell culture techniques in the market are the emergence of modern automated cell culture systems that minimize lag times and increase the production ability of entire project.

Further, in most of the developed countries design of automated robotic liquid handling systems to increase culture efficiency and reproducibly preserve high purity levels.

Whereas, in Asia Pacific region increasing number of contract manufacturing and outsourcing of cell culture technology to observe significant growth during the forecast period 2020-2026.

Key players promoting the cell culture market share

Novel launches, collaborations, investments and strategic acquisitions by key players to increase the cell culture market share.

For instance, in 2020, Xsto solution launched a new echinacea product line based on a cell culture to hit sweet spot in market threatened by adulteration.

Further, in 2020, institute in the US is developed the latest patient-derived 3D cancer cell cultures for use in precision medicine.

In addition, Hope Biosciences received second FDA clearance in 2020 for a Phase II clinical trial for protection against COVID-19. Also, in 2020, New facility of Pfizer with a set of five cell culture and microbial manufacturing suites are flexibly configured to accommodate Pfizer's process developments.

Moreover, zPredicta and LabCorp collaborated on 3D cell culture technology in 2020 to support the adoption of zPredicta’s 3D cell culture platform for preclinical testing and research studies.

Additionally, in the year 2020, SP Scienceware launched a new ProCulture product line for cell culture workflows and to simplify researchers' cell culture experiments.

Likewise in 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific invested 150 million USD in Pharma Services business for the provision of additional capacity for sterile liquids and lyophilized product development and commercial manufacturing.

Other key players in the Cell Culture Market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, HiMedia Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Lonza, Corning Incorporated, Sartorius AG, Eppendorf AG, PromoCell GmbH, Danaher Corporation, Irvine Scientific, InvivoGen, and CellGenix GmbH among others.

