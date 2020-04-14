Deep fryer Market to Reach $612.5 Mn, Globally, by 2026: Says Allied Market Research

Growth of the hospitality industry, and improved performance and continuous product innovation drive the growth of the global deep fryer market.Based on end user, thecommercial segment held largest market share.Based on distribution channel, theoffline segment held the largest share in 2018.The region across Asia-Pacific contributed for largest revenue share.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global deep fryer industry pegged at $487.6 million in 2018 and is projected to hit $612.5 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 3.0% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry dynamics, key market segments, market trends and estimations, top investment pockets, and competitive landscape.

Growth of the hospitality industry, improved performance and continuous product innovation propel the growth of the global deep fryer market. However, risk of acrylamide formation in deep frying to dissuade demand,andavailability of substitute products hinder the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise in technological advancement and innovation in ADAS is expected to create a number of opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The global deep fryer market is segmented into end user, distribution channel, and region. Based on end user, the global market is studied across residential and commercial. The commercial segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the global deep fryer market share in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The residential segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.7% during 2019–2026.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online. The offline segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for 88% of the global deep fryer market. At the same time, the online segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.4% throughout the study period.

Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The region across Asia-Pacific contributed to more than one-third of the global deep fryer market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2026. The same region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.0% till 2026.



Leading market players analyzed in this report includeAB Electrolux, Ali Group Srl, Breville Group, Fagor Industrial, Groupe SEB, Henny Penny, Newell Brands, Taurus Group, TTK Prestige Ltd., Welbilt, Inc.

