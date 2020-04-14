MiX Telematics To Host April 16 Webinar with Transport Topics: Adverse conditions: Is your fleet ready?

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT; JSE: MIX) , a leading global provider of fleet and asset management solutions, has announced that it will present a webinar titled, “Adverse conditions: Is your fleet ready?” The event will take place April 16, 2020 at 2pm ET.



Studies have shown that 21 percent of all motor vehicle crashes in the U.S. are weather-related. And while we can’t control the weather, we can control fleet preparedness. Recent research has proven that the number and strength of extreme weather events in the US – from blizzards to floods – have increased over the last fifty years. With that fact in mind, all companies need to take special note of any extreme weather conditions, and take steps to mitigate the risks that come along with them.



Key Takeaways:

- How to prepare vehicles for all weather conditions

- What to do when a journey is considered critical during adverse weather conditions

- The most important things drivers can do in adverse weather

- The most important things fleet operators can do to prepare for adverse weather conditions

- The role telematics can play in helping to ensure safety in adverse weather conditions

To register for this free event , visit https://pages.ttnews.com/2020WebinarsMiXTelematics01Registration.html?utm_source=ttnews&utm_medium=online&utm_campaign=mix-telematics-april-2020

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to 812,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

For further information:

Michelle Faulkner

Big Swing Communications

+1 617-510-6998

michelle@big-swing.com









EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.