Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market was Valued at USD 52.7 billion in 2019 and is Expected to Reach USD 92.5 billion by 2025, Observing a CAGR of 8.7% during 2020–2025: VynZ Research

Industry Overview

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global personal protective equipment (PPE) market was valued at USD 52.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 92.5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2020-2025. Increasing initiatives taken by the government and the NGOs to spread the awareness of employee protection and to reduce the injury rate are the key factors driving the growth of the personal protective equipment market. Rising industrial fatalities gives the direction for the government and the employers to provide with the protective equipment for the worker’s protection and to reduce the injury rate. Furthermore, increasing awareness among the employees for their rights of protection drives the growth for the personal protective equipment throughout the forecast period globally.



The sudden outbreak of coronavirus is the key factor driving the growth of the global personal protective equipment market in the current scenario. The drastic changes occurring due to COVID-19 is impacting every individual globally as a result to which demand for personal protective equipments are increasing rapidly. World Health Organization (WHO) has urged all the manufacturers of personal protective equipment globally to increase the production of these equipments on an immediate basis. According to WHO, as on 13 April 2020, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases was around 16,99,595 and confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 was around 1,06,138 globally.

The pharmaceuticals segment is expected to generate largest revenue by 2025 in the global personal protective equipment market

Based on application, oil & gas, construction, chemicals, transportation, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food, mining, and others. Among all, pharmaceuticals segment is expected to contribute largest revenue by 2025 as people all over all the world are rapidly demanding for personal protective equipment market to protect themselves from COVID-19 pandemic.

Explore key industry insights in 87 tables and 50 figures from the 247 pages of report, “Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - Industry Insights by Product Type (Hearing Protection, Head, Eye & Face Protection, Respiratory Protection, Fall Protection, Protective Footwear, Protective Clothing, Hand Protection, Others), by Application (Oil & Gas, Construction, Chemicals, Transportation, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Mining, Others)”

Geography Insight

Geographically, Europe was the largest personal protective equipment market in 2019. This is owing to the increase in the COVID-19 patients in the region. The demand for personal protective equipment has been exceeded by European Union in order to fight coronavirus. The demand of personal protective equipment from this region is 10 times more as compared to that what is available in stock. According to a report published by European Union, approximately 1,563,857 cases of COVID-19 till first week of April and total deaths registered in the region have been reported as 95,044.

The government authorities globally have allotted funds towards COVID-19 in following manner; Germany is expected to incur USD 808 billion, France USD 50 billion, Spain USD 223 billion, the U.K. USD 14.8 billion that are also the worst hit economies in the world from COVID-19. Furthermore, Brazil is anticipated to spend USD 144 billion, Switzerland USD 42.6 billion, Austria USD 42 billion and Canada government allotted USD 82 billion towards recovering from COVID-19 situation. As a result of huge initiatives undertaken by the government authorities across the globe to fight COVID-19 is significantly attributing towards the growth of the global personal protective equipment market.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global personal protective equipment market are The 3M Company, Ansell Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Sioen Industries NV, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, E I DuPont de Nemours and Co., MSA Safety Inc., Lakeland Industries, Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., Radians Inc., Delta Plus Group, Uvex Safety, Avon Rubber, and Metric AG.

Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Coverage

Product Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Hearing Protection

Head, Eye & Face Protection

Respiratory Protection

-- Air-Purifying Respirator

-- Supplied Air Respirators

Protective Footwear

-- Rubber

-- Polyurethane

-- PVC

-- Leather

-- Others

-- Chemical Defending

-- Mechanical Protective Clothing

-- Heat & Flame Protection

-- Clean Room Clothing

-- Limited General Use

-- Durable Gloves

-- Disposable Gloves

Application Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Oil & Gas

Construction

Chemicals

Transportation

Manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Mining

Others

Geographical Segmentation

Personal Protective Equipment Market by Region

North America

By Product Type

By Application

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Product Type

By Application

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Product Type

By Application

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Product Type

By Application

By Country – Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Iran, U.A.E., and Other Countries

