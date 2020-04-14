Integer Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 7, 2020

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) announced today that it plans to release financial and operational results for the first quarter 2020 after market close on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Following the release, Integer management will host a webcast at 5 p.m. EDT to discuss these results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during this call.



Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2020

Time: 5 p.m. EDT / 4 p.m. CDT

Domestic dial-in number: 1-833-236-5762

International dial-in number: 1-647-689-4190

Conference ID: 4978959

An audio replay will be available for 7 days and can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 and using Conference ID 4978959. The conference call will also be available live or archived replay on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at: https://investor.integer.net .

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, the Company develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical™ and Electrochem™. Additional information is available at www.integer.net .

Investor Relations:

Tony Borowicz

tony.borowicz@integer.net

716.759.5809

Media Relations:

Kelly Butler

kelly.butler@integer.net

214.618.4216



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.