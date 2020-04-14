Esports Players League Aims for Accelerated Growth with Esports During the Lockdown, Enters into a Strategic Partnership with Paytm First Games

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esports Players League (ESPL), the new global esports tournament network and platform has entered into a strategic partnership with Paytm First Games , India's leading gaming destination.

Paytm First Games is India’s fastest growing gaming destination and sees more than half a million daily active gamers on the platform, spending anywhere between 30 to 45 minutes per session. It has witnessed 200 percent growth in the last month, with over 75,000 new users joining the platform every day. Paytm First Games is the digital gaming platform of Gamepind Entertainment Private Limited, which is a joint venture between AGTech Holdings Limited and One97 Communications Limited, which is the parent company of India’s largest digital payments & financial services platform Paytm (valued at $17 billion).



With its strong position, Paytm First Games will introduce ESPL’s unique, mobile and online focussed tournaments to gaming enthusiasts in India. It will oversee the rollout of ESPL’s amateur esports platform in India and execute tournaments, acquire users, secure local sponsorship and partnership deals, and create local media content. ESPL will support Paytm First Games' efforts by delivering the complete tech solution, global sponsorships, media deals, and winning esports strategy. The first ESPL season is scheduled from May to November 2020.



ESPL’s tournaments platform is largely online focussed and is expected to gain traction in the current global COVID-19 pandemic situation that has forced more than 1 billion people to stay at home due to the various movement restrictions imposed by governments.



“India has over 300 million gamers and will roll out 5G connectivity in 2020, making the country a key market for ESPL’s rapidly expanding network of amateur esports tournaments that create a bedroom-to-champion pathway for online gamers,” said ESPL CEO Michael Broda. “We can’t think of a better-positioned partner than Paytm for our expansion into the highly-desirable Indian mobile gaming market.”



Sudhanshu Gupta, COO - Paytm First Games said, "As malls, movie theatres and popular hangout options shut down temporarily in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, online gaming is picking up as a popular option for stay at home entertainment. E-sporting is fast expanding its gamer base in India. Our partnership with ESPL focuses on grass-root amateur leagues and the mobile esports space. This partnership will help us to launch the unique esports tournaments in India that will further expand the online gaming landscape in India.”



ESPL is a global esports tournament platform provider focused on creating mobile and online ecosystems for amateur esports leagues globally. Through ESPL’s national franchise model, up-and-coming esports talents can easily participate in global competitions. By facilitating grassroots participation in what is a rapidly expanding market, ESPL has direct access and exposure to a large, valuable and often overlooked segment of the esports industry.



Phase one of ESPL’s global roll-out has yielded franchise partnership agreements in Southeast Asia and Latin America. ESPL also entered its first media partnership with eGG Network, the largest esports TV network in Southeast Asia and Australia that reaches approximately 100 million TV viewers. ESPL will announce additional key international partnerships soon.



ESPL is co-founded by former eSports.com CEO Michael Broda, Kin Wai Lau, founder of iCandy Interactive Limited (ASX: ICI), and Datuk Azrin Bin Mohd Noor of behavioral data and technology firm Sedania Innovator Berhad. eSports.com is a leading global esports media company, and iCandy Interactive is a mobile game developer that serves a community of 350 million gamers.



About Paytm First Games



Paytm First Games is owned by Gamepind Entertainment Private Limited, which is a joint venture between AGTech Holdings Limited and One97 Communications Limited. The platform offers more than 300 games & quizzes for gaming enthusiasts, where players can win Paytm cash, movie tickets, flight tickets, bikes and cars. Some of the most popular games include Clash Royale, First Captains, Rummy, Ludo, Quiz, etc.

About ESPL



The Esports Players League (ESPL) is a global esports tournament organization that is developing an amateur competition network via its online esports platform.



ESPL is launching a global footprint across 16 countries in its initial phase, covering Asia, Europe, and the Americas. ESPL’s central focus is on mobile esports, with PC and console-based video games also featured on its diverse network of quality esports content.



ESPL is managed by its headquarters in Singapore and regional offices in Cologne and Los Angeles. For more info, visit espl.co or email info@espl.co .



