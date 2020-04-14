Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa Answered Uganda President Museveni’s Call To The Business Community To Join The COVID19 Battle

Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa does his part in the fight against COVID19.

TORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa rose to the challenge of fighting the Coronavirus pandemic in Uganda. On April 11, 2020, through his two companies in Uganda, Ayabatwa contributed to the Uganda National Response Fund to COVID-19. The Fund is a presidential initiative for fighting the Coronavirus in Uganda.Uganda’s President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni recently called upon the business community to contribute funds for fighting the Coronavirus. As of April 11, 2020, Uganda had registered 53 COVID-19 cases.Uganda-based companies, including manufacturers, commercial banks, and insurance companies among others are generously contributing to the cause.It is in this context that Ayabatwa came to the table.”Our contribution is in the Pan-African spirit of assisting vulnerable families in time of crisis and need,” Ayabatwa explained. He added that ”he appreciated President Museveni’s efforts to curb the spread of Coronavirus. This fight must involve both the government and business sectors - we must all play our part to stop this pandemic before it destroys more African lives.” Tribert Rujugiro Ayabatwa’s contribution was handed over to the office of the Prime Minister, the overseer of the Fund. Ayabatwa has similarly extended financial support to other African countries where his companies operate.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.