LightIntegra Technologies Inc. Raises $1.5M CAD in Additional Follow on Funding to Continue Commercial Success

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LightIntegra Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce CAD 1.5 million in follow-on funding to LightIntegra Technology Inc. (LIT). LIT is the first clinical analyzer to provide a routine test for platelet activation status to help reduce unnecessary platelet transfusions. "At a time when the world is concerned about blood supply shortages, LIT is doing its part to preserve this precious resource, save lives, and reduce unnecessary costs by providing the right platelet to the right patient”, says William Dubiel, President, and CEO of LIT. “The CAD 1.5 million in follow-on funding from Genome BC and our private shareholders will enable LIT to further lay the foundation for our commercial growth in the blood platelet transfusion market both in the US and internationally.”

The ThromboLUX System is a non-invasive, five-minute, easy-to-use optical test, without the need for dilution or the addition of reagents. It provides much-needed information so that caregivers can provide activated platelets to bleeding patients and resting platelets to non-bleeding patients, thus providing patients with the best quality of care.

About LightIntegra Technology Inc.:

LightIntegra Technology is a privately funded medical diagnostics company that strives to minimize platelet refractoriness. As a routine test for platelet concentrates, ThromboLUX may identify which platelet units would be best suited for prophylaxis and which units may be better suited for therapeutic use. This life-saving technology is used to address a market need to provide a safe, quick and simple diagnostic test for microparticle detection, to assess platelet quality and the relationship to post-transfusion functionality.

