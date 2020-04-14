3 SIXTY SECURE PROVIDES OVERVIEW OF COVID-19 IMPACT ON THE COMPANY AND ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL STATEMENT FILING POSTPONEMENT

/EIN News/ -- ALMONTE, Ontario, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd. (“3 Sixty” or the “Company”) (CSE: SAFE) (OTCQB: SAYFF) (FSE: 62P2) is designated as an essential service provider during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“I want to recognize the commitment and courage of our employees on the front lines,” said Thomas Gerstenecker, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of 3 Sixty. “I also appreciate the adaptability of those employees who are now working from home as they support our operations across Canada,” said Gerstenecker.

COVID-19 has had varying impacts on each service line within the Company, however being a diverse and flexible security solutions company gives us the ability to respond quickly to our clients’ needs across the country.



Operations

Our cash-in-transit operations have been moderately reduced due to temporary client closures resulting in at least 36 employee lay-offs, which equates to approximately 25% of our cash-in-transit employees.

The company has experienced a slight reduction on cannabis secure transport for retail deliveries. The demand for bulk shipment of product and eCommerce shipments remains steady. The result for our employees translates to reduced hours and one employee being laid off.

Our protective services/guarding operation has experienced significant growth due the high demand of providing these services to client facilities. This spike in demand, (with more than 100 new short-term hires), and revenue increase will off-set some of the revenue losses experienced in the two aforementioned service lines. Management believes this high demand will continue throughout the current pandemic.

The Company will continue to support its clients during these difficult times while ensuring to stay focused on its path to profitability, enhancing efficiencies and liquidity.

The current pandemic is an example for the need to be diverse and flexible in crisis situations. The Company will continue to secure more contracts, enabling 3 Sixty to pivot into other meaningful security solutions platforms.



Internal protocols



Our employees located across Canada, which includes Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Brantford, Toronto, Kemptville, Smiths Falls, Almonte, Montreal, and Moncton have taken action to implement corporate protocols in line with Public Health Canada and the respective provincial guidelines.

We have implemented strict measures at each of our locations to include, but not limited to the following:

Weekly Crisis Management Team meetings to address the emerging situation, and to ensure appropriate measures are undertaken and communicated

Mandatory daily reporting and tracking of employees showing possible symptoms of COVID-19

Travel restrictions and reduced access to all of the Companies facilities

Work from home policy implemented for those not physically required on site

Implementation of enhanced sanitization and physical distancing

Restrictions on large meetings and gatherings, opting for video conferencing

We intend to continue to adopt and implement best practices as recommended by government and public health officials in response to the pandemic.

Annual Disclosure Document Filing Postponement

We also are announcing that due to logistics and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are relying on the exemption provided in Ontario Instrument 51-502 of the Ontario Securities Commission (and similar exemptions provided by other Canadian Securities Regulators) to postpone the filing of the following continuous disclosure documents (collectively the “Documents”):

The Company’s Annual Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2019.

The Company’s Management Discussion & Analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2019.

Recent events pertaining to COVID-19 have impacted 3 Sixty, our employees and our directors' ability to rely on timely information and meet to approve its financial statements and management's discussion and analysis.

According to the Ontario instrument, during the period from March 23, 2020, to June 1, 2020, a person or company required to make certain filings as described in the Ontario instrument has an additional 45 days from the deadline otherwise applicable under Ontario securities laws to make the filing.

Until we have filed and announced the required financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, members of management and other insiders are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207.

The estimated date by which the required disclosure is expected to be filed or the required document is expected to be sent or delivered is 12 June 2020, which supersedes the date specified in the Companies press release dated 27 February 2020.

Since the filing of our third quarter 2019 interim financial statements and related MD&A on November 19, 2019, we have disclosed by way of news release the following significant business developments:

The resignation of Nancy Croitoru and Vernon White as directors of 3 Sixty on December 13, 2019.

The resignation of Rick Gabrielson as a director of 3 Sixty on December 30, 2019.

The departure of Carlo Rigillo as the CFO from 3 Sixty and the appointment of Candice Matthews as Interim Chief Financial Officer on February 26, 2020.

The execution of multi-year contracts providing secure transport and guarding services to a number of cannabis-based companies in Canada on February 27, 2020.

