Titan Health Management Solutions Selects MTBC Force to Expand RCM Services Nationwide

/EIN News/ -- SOMERSET, N.J., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc . (NASDAQ:MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced it has been selected by Titan Health Management Solutions (Titan Health) to support the company’s rapidly expanding revenue cycle management services (RCM). Based in Tucson, Arizona, Titan Health provides comprehensive RCM services for healthcare providers across the USA.



Through this new partnership, Titan Health will leverage the experienced workforce of MTBC Force for managing accounts receivables and other back-office services to extend the company’s comprehensive offering.

“For 18 years, our clients have entrusted us with key parts of their financial operations and it was critical to us to partner with a company that not only had the right set of technology and experience, but also shared our commitment to responsiveness and the highest level of service,” said Brian Diver, COO of Titan Health. “As we quickly scale our operations to meet the growing and urgent need of our clients at this challenging time, we look forward to working with the team at MTBC to deliver that same quality of service and results that our clients expect from us.”

Founded in 2002 as a firm specializing in zero balance auditing and recovery, Titan Health has grown to become one of the country’s leading integrated revenue cycle management services companies serving hospitals, health systems, and physician practices.

“We are thrilled to be able to mobilize our team and technology to support Titan Health and their clients,” said Al Nardi, SVP Strategy at MTBC. “As providers struggle with the changes and uncertainty of our current environment, we’ll be working alongside Titan Health to ensure those activities that are essential for a practice’s financial sustainability continue to be managed in a timely and comprehensive way.”

About Titan Health Management Solutions

Titan Health Management Solutions (Titan Health) provides seamless and collaborative revenue cycle solutions by leveraging our proprietary analytics, tools, and decades of claim payment experience. Titan Health has more than 18 years of demonstrated revenue cycle success and experience working with health care providers of all sizes to maximize revenue collection.

For more information, visit Titan-Health.com or contact press@titan-health.com .

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com . To view MTBC's latest investor presentation, read recent articles, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.mtbc.com/events .

