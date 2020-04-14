The PIMCO Foundation Extends Support to Local Charity Partners in Response to COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The PIMCO Foundation has issued 18 new grants to charity partners focused on hunger and humanitarian relief for those affected by COVID-19.



These funds will support PIMCO’s partners around the world, as many experience greater demand from individuals and communities seeking food and support. The PIMCO Foundation will also support the efforts of local community collaboratives in Orange County, Austin and New York City which are coordinating responses in their local regions. PIMCO also donated funds from its Disaster Relief Program in January to support communities in China.

“It is more important than ever for us to continue to support our partners who are tirelessly serving the most vulnerable in our local communities during this unprecedented time of need,” said Emmanuel Roman, Chief Executive Officer of PIMCO and President of the PIMCO Foundation. “The challenges resulting from this crisis are rapidly evolving and we continue to stay in close contact with our partners to identify and support additional areas of need.”

PIMCO’s largest multi-year partner, The Global Foodbanking Network, is also among those set to receive funding.

“The Global FoodBanking Network continues to work closely with its members and partners to ensure that relief continues during this crisis. We are accelerating knowledge sharing so food banks can source more meals and safely deliver food during this rapidly changing time,” said Lisa Moon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Global Foodbanking Network. “We have ramped up financing for our members so that they can distribute food parcels even more quickly. We are also working with our global partners to help support members’ supply chains so they can better meet their communities’ urgent needs.”

In addition to these donations, PIMCO offers an employee match program which supports employees’ personal philanthropy. PIMCO is also activating virtual and pro bono volunteer opportunities for employees seeking to donate their time and expertise directly to partner organizations serving local communities.

Grants were awarded to:

Global Food Banking Network

British Red Cross

Central Texas Food Bank

Community Response Collaboratives in Austin, Orange County & New York City

Daily Bread Food Bank

FareShare

Feeding Hong Kong

Food Bank Singapore

Foodbank Australia

German Red Cross

Give 2 Asia

An Italian health care facility

Mesa Brasil

Münchner Tafel

New York Common Pantry

Orange County Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank Japan

Taiwan People’s Food Bank Association

About PIMCO

PIMCO is one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 45+ years since, we have continued to bring innovation and expertise to our partnership with clients seeking the best investment solutions. Today we have offices across the globe and 2,150+ professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz S.E., a leading global diversified financial services provider.

About PIMCO Foundation

At PIMCO, we understand both the opportunity and obligation to effect meaningful social change. Our focus on hunger and gender equality reflects our belief that these are fundamental issues critical to human development and sustainable worldwide economic growth. We donate to high performing non-profit partners to support critical on-the-ground services and innovative opportunities around the globe. We invest our time, skills and expertise to drive meaningful impact in the communities where we work and live. We aim to take leadership within our industry as thought leaders and strategic partners to create solutions and advocate for change. https://global.pimco.com/en-gbl/our-firm/purpose/foundation @PIMCOFoundation

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of PIMCO's sponsored investment products and separately managed accounts, general economic conditions, future acquisitions, competitive conditions and government regulations, including changes in tax laws. Readers should carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only on the date at which such statements are made. PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.



Contact:

Laura Batty

PIMCO – Media Relations

Ph. 949-720-6374

Email: Laura.Batty@pimco.com



