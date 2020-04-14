Report on Executive Compensation Restrictions and the CARES Act from Fulcrum Partners

/EIN News/ -- PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Partners, a leading executive benefits advisory, has just released a new report on some potential consequences of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) on executive compensation. As the report noted, the CARES Act, drafted with urgency to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, lacks definitions and specificity in a number of important areas that pertain to executive compensation issues.



Steve Broadbent, a Fulcrum Partners Managing Director & Partner based in Atlanta, GA, explained, “The challenge for corporations to retain top talent is always an issue. But the pandemic crisis emphasizes the significant need for a company to have a stable executive team that can quickly respond to a rapidly changing business environment.”

Broadbent added, “We are a month or more into the COVID-19 pandemic. Responsive leadership is not only evaluating, ‘What are we going to do now,’ they are strategically planning ‘What are we going to do next?’”

Bruce Brownell, a Fulcrum Partners Managing Director & Partner based in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, said, “A well-designed nonqualified deferred compensation plan historically has provided solutions for many types of talent retention issues. Now is certainly the time companies and compensation committees should be reviewing their options to help retain the key executives their organization needs to lead it through and beyond these next critical months and years.”

The Fulcrum Partners Executive Benefits Advisory Report, “Executive Compensation Restrictions and the CARES Act,” is available for download or viewing as a PDF. Additional insights on some impacts of the CARES Act on benefits, furloughs and other issues related to executive compensation can be found at Deferred Compensation News on the Fulcrum Partners executive benefits website.

