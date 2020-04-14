MNI Targeted Media Launches CannabX, a Programmatic Ad Exchange for the Cannabis Industry

Turnkey Solution and Rich Audience Insights Empower Cannabis Industry to Compliantly Harness the Power of Digital Marketing

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MNI Targeted Media Inc. , a division of the Meredith Corporation and a targeted media strategy, planning and buying company, launched CannabX , its cannabis-specific programmatic ad exchange within their programmatic offering, MNIx.



CannabX offers unmatched advanced targeting techniques as a turnkey solution for marketers across all sectors of the cannabis industry -- dispensaries , brands and production companies. The exchange has inventory that has been pre-approved for both CBD and THC ads from more than 15,000 publishers. Marketers can exclusively bid on display and pre-roll placements across desktop and mobile with CannabX.

With CannabX, CBD and THC companies of all sized have access to advanced targeting tactics, including:

Geo-fencing : Marketers can geo-fence select events, farmers’ markets, wellness centers, grow facilities, campuses, and more, to create wholly custom, location-based audiences.

: Marketers can geo-fence select events, farmers’ markets, wellness centers, grow facilities, campuses, and more, to create wholly custom, location-based audiences. Behavioral targeting : Marijuana brands and dispensaries can target individuals who have chronic pain, anxiety, or pets, as well as reach nightlife enthusiasts.

: Marijuana brands and dispensaries can target individuals who have chronic pain, anxiety, or pets, as well as reach nightlife enthusiasts. Contextual targeting : Advertisers can serve ads on specific sites related to specific categories, like medicine, recreation or outdoors.

: Advertisers can serve ads on specific sites related to specific categories, like medicine, recreation or outdoors. Site Retargeting : Cannabis consumers and business buyers can be reached with ads if they have visited a specific site or specific site pages.

: Cannabis consumers and business buyers can be reached with ads if they have visited a specific site or specific site pages. Search history targeting : Production companies can retarget businesses that have searched terms like growing facilities and UV lights or dispensaries can reach people whose search history contains keywords like back pain, marijuana usage.

: Production companies can retarget businesses that have searched terms like growing facilities and UV lights or dispensaries can reach people whose search history contains keywords like back pain, marijuana usage. Mobile app data targeting: Marketers can develop custom segments based on consumers’ app usage, and mix and match apps accordingly (e.g., reach users who downloaded the Eaze, Canary and Weedmaps apps).

CannabX also provides advanced attribution throughout live campaigns that empower marketers to track user activities and optimize campaigns accordingly. For example, a dispensary could measure cart checkouts, to connect purchases to users who were exposed to ads.

Well-versed in cannabis marketing, MNI has partnered with several advertisers in the cannabis space who have varying campaign objectives such as driving foot traffic to their dispensaries; reaching decision makers to drive awareness of their equipment for growth and production; or to promote trial for their products to current cannabis consumers. Through its proprietary tech stack, The Omnipoint System , MNI is able to determine targets and confidently serve ads in compliance with state regulations. Initial results are promising and with MNI tools, advertisers are building on performance metrics to gently tweak where and when units are served. MNI’s depth of experience with states’ specific processes and creative guidelines helps marketers ensure digital compliance for the highly-regulated market.

Brooke Willcox, director of digital media at MNI, said, “We pride ourselves on our entrepreneurial spirit and ability to support businesses of all sizes. The green rush is here and it is important for us to support these early-stage players as they navigate the world of digital marketing. We see the industry’s clear potential and look forward to building longstanding and valuable partnerships with both startups and well-established cannabis companies.”

On Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EDT, MNI will be sharing their cannabis marketing knowledge during a webinar, “ Cannabis – Navigating Messaging .” The webinar will explore why having a marketing plan is critical for cannabis marketers and how data can positively influence those plans. To register, please visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/955057096568716813 .

To learn more about CannabX, please visit: https://www.mni.com/resources/cannabx/ .

About MNI Targeted Media

MNI Targeted Media (MNI) is a division of Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com), the leading media and marketing company that serves over 180 million unduplicated American women and 80 percent of U.S. millennial women. MNI provides targeted digital and magazine advertising programs and offers clients a single point-of-contact for multiplatform, customized, demo- and geo-targeted advertising. From research and strategy to implementation and analysis, MNI delivers the digital and magazine products and services needed to efficiently and effectively reach audiences, across the country or across the street.

