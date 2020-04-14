Premier Tech Growers and Consumers and Purplefarm Genetics Announce an Exclusive Strategic R&D Partnership

/EIN News/ -- EDWARDSBURGH, Ontario, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Tech, a company that focuses among others on agricultural products and industrial automation, and Purplefarm Genetics Inc., a privately held cannabis company, are pleased to announce an exclusive partnership in Canada for research in the field of cannabis cultivation products and cannabis market intelligence.



Combining Premier Tech’s world leadership in agricultural technologies and Purplefarm Genetics’ best-in-class cultivation practices, this partnership leverages their core competencies in order to create an unparalleled standard of cannabis cultivation.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Purplefarm Genetics as we are both driven by a shared passion: that of pushing the limits of technology by constantly leveraging innovation in order to create sustainable solutions,” said Bernard Brideau, Market Development Director at Premier Tech. “The Purplefarm Genetics team have a wealth of cultivation expertise, an extensive cultivar library, and a precision controlled facility that will reinforce Premier Tech’s product development efforts.”

Based out of Purplefarm Genetics’ facility in Edwardsburgh, Ontario, both parties will support researchers in the development of natural active ingredients, soil microbiome, nutrient formulations, growing media and other novel products for cannabis cultivation. Premier Tech will also provide optimisation services for Purplefarm Genetics’ facility, ensuring that the company remains on the leading edge of cannabis cultivation and quality standards.

“Our partnership with Premier Tech gives us a unique opportunity to combine their extensive expertise in cultivation products with our expertise in cannabis cultivation and control systems,” said Mitchell Alswiti, founder of Purplefarm Genetics. “Their history of quality and consistency has made them the first choice for cannabis cultivators for years. We are proud to partner with a Canadian company that is equally committed to its community, team members, and advancing the limits of cultivation.”

For more information about Premier Tech Growers and Consumers, visit https://www.pthorticulture.com/en/

For more information about Purplefarm Genetics, visit www.purplefarmgenetics.com





Contact: Premier Tech Bernard Brideau brib@premiertech.com Purplerfarm Genetics Jonah Clifford jonah@purplefarmgenetics.com



