AR for Healthcare Market May Set New Growth Story | Microsoft, DAQRI, Firsthand Technology

Augmented reality is one of the major technological advancements in the healthcare industry. This technology is developing since 1960. Augmented reality helps the healthcare industry to connect with real-world surgery. In this industry, many AR-based start-ups are booming in this industry. This technology helps in medical imaging devices to enable healthcare professionals to use CT images of a patient’s and able to display a 3D model. This product provides healthcare to render patient-specific anatomy leading to increased clinical knowledge, faster operations, and better care.

Market Drivers

• Rising Penetration of Connected Devices in the Healthcare Sector Across the Globe

• Increasing in Investment in the Healthcare Manufacturers AR and VR

• Growing Requirement to Reduce the Healthcare Costs

Market Trend

• Increasing Number of Surgery Application in North America

• Rising Number AR Based Start-Ups in Asia Pacific Regions

Restraints

• Lack of Healthcare Professionals with AR Knowledge in Healthcare Industry

Opportunities

• Rising Demand for AR And VR In Emerging Economics Including China, And India

• High Adoption of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Fitness Management

Challenges

• Rising Concerns Regarding Data Privacy

• Lack of Customization Products

The Global AR for Healthcare Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Application (Surgery, Fitness Management, Patient Care Management, Pharmacy Management, Medical Training and Education, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, and Surgical Centers, Research Organizations and Pharma Companies, Government and Defense Institutions, Research and Diagnostics Laboratories, Others), Devices (Head-Mounted Display, Handheld Device), Offerings (Hardware, Software)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global AR for Healthcare Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global AR for Healthcare market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global AR for Healthcare Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global AR for Healthcare

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global AR for Healthcare Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global AR for Healthcare market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global AR for Healthcare Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global AR for Healthcare Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

