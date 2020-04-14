EHang to Host Its Virtual Investor Conference Call on April 22, 2020

/EIN News/ -- GUANGZHOU, China, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“ EHang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company, today announced that it will host its virtual investor conference on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST (Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 8:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time) via online Zoom meeting.



The call will include presentations and Q&A led by Richard Liu, Chief Financial Officer, and Edward Xu, Chief Strategy Officer to discuss the Company’s latest business development, and address questions related to 2019 financial results. Participants will also have the opportunity to watch a product video play presented by the management.

For those who have interest in joining the call, please email ir@ehang.com to apply; successful applicants will receive a Zoom dial in detail via email after review.

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. EHang’s mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: urban air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com .

Investor Contact:

ir@ehang.com

In the U.S.: Julia@blueshirtgroup.com

In China: Susie@blueshirtgroup.com

Media Contact:

pr.cn@ehang.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.