HP Launches Free Print, Play & Learn Platform

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. today launched Print, Play & Learn , a free online resource to support millions of families around the world who have transitioned to learning from home. Collaborating with education leaders, including Education.com, TIME for Kids, Canva, and KiwiCo, HP is curating weekly literacy content as well as worksheets, coloring pages, puzzles and other learning printables for parents with children ages 2-12. Here’s a simple “how-to” guide for accessing the latest printable Play & Learn content for free.



“Parents are concerned about the negative impact sheltering in place will have on their child’s education1,” said Anneliese Olson, SVP and general manager, printing category at HP. “Recognizing families are looking for resources to help their children continue to learn, we’re pleased to collaborate with these great organizations to help continue education from home.”

As a result of this unprecedented transition to work from home and home schooling, families have re-discovered the utility and need for a printer as part of their home technology set up. This realization has contributed to a 71 percent increase in HP Smart App daily downloads2.

“We are seeing an unprecedented need for help from parents, teachers and students during these difficult times,” said Rich Yang, General Manager of Education.com. “Our HP partnership enables us to support even more parents and teachers with worksheets, lesson plans and games to support distance learning and engagement.”

Results of a recent HP study of 1000 parents in the US underscores the important role printing is playing for families who are now working and learning from home. In fact, according to the survey responses:

66 percent of parents in the US are using their printers for educational and school related materials 1

Parents in households without a home printer feel the impact:

° 62 percent said they would feel better equipped to educate with a home printer

° 53 percent noted they would be able to entertain their children better with a home printer

41 percent use their home printer to print games and activities

1 in 4 parents have either bought a printer due to physical distancing needs or are planning to buy one

Print, Play & Learn is available now on the HP Smart mobile app worldwide and at hp.com/printplaylearn . If you’re interested in providing content, please reach out to stefan.vermeul@hp.com.

_______________________

1 Methodology: The Parents and Print survey is a study by HP Inc. It was conducted by global market research firm Edelman Intelligence, and interviewed 1,000 parents of children 12 and under in the U.S. (parents had to be 18+, and sample was collected to be nationally representative of age, gender, region, race/ethnicity, and education). Fieldwork took place in April 2020. The margin of error is +/- 2.8 p.p.

2 Gallup, “ Parents are worried COVID-19 will impact their child’s education ” March 31, 2020

3 Increase in downloads of HP Smart App is compared to average number of daily downloads in 2020 before March 16, 2020

