Inato Unveils Central, Searchable Repository for all COVID-19 Clinical Trials

/EIN News/ -- PARIS, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inato , a marketplace that helps biopharmaceutical companies increase the pool of available patients engaged in clinical trials, today unveiled its anticovid platform , a comprehensive, central repository for all existing clinical trials for SARS-CoV 2 (the virus responsible for COVID-19). The anticovid platform is public, free to access and offers extensive search and filtering capabilities -- a unique and critical feature given the unprecedented pace at which COVID-19 clinical trial research is evolving.



The purpose of Inato’s anticovid platform is to provide the global healthcare community with easy and efficient access to any available COVID-19 trial information and research trends. By centralizing all clinical studies being conducted worldwide and updating trial trends with new information from public registries and aggregators daily, Inato seeks to optimize COVID-19 clinical trial resource allocation and help address any unmet needs as quickly as possible.

In addition to its detailed search and filtering capabilities, the anticovid platform analyzes the latest COVID-19 clinical trial information, providing platform subscribers new analysis twice per week. Most recently, the platform deduced that:

Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 trials were launched or anticipated in the past 4 months. This equates to an average of 210 trials per month, compared to just 40 breast cancer trials per month and 1 malaria trial per month.

While China remains responsible for the most trials, other highly affected, developed countries are quickly gaining speed. For example, Italy, France and the U.S. have significantly grown their contributions in recent weeks.

Early signals suggest some antiviral agents could be ineffective for treating COVID-19 (at least in seriously ill patients), however a significant focus of trials remains on those drugs. Chloroquine/hydroxychloroquine is also a focus, with more than 50,000 participants currently participating in this therapeutic class of trials in the U.S.

The most frequently tested therapeutic classes are antiviral agents, Chloroquine/Hydroxychloroquine and traditional/Chinese medicine

“We’ve been tracking COVID-19 clinical trials since January and noticed how difficult it was to consolidate, compare and take action on the hundreds upon hundreds of trials being developed,” said Inato Co-Founder and CEO Kourosh Davarpanah. “Our company’s objective is to bring new doctors and their patients into the clinical research ecosystem to unlock the potential of unengaged research sites so biopharma can bring innovative therapies to market faster. With our anticovid platform, we’re taking things one step further by centralizing all COVID-19 clinical trial information and making it easy to navigate so that clinical researchers, physicians and biopharma companies can more efficiently participate in the fight for a cure.”

To access Inato’s anticovid platform, register for weekly analysis updates and submit any feedback or new information, please visit https://covid.inato.com/analysis .

About Inato

Inato helps biopharmaceutical companies increase the pool of available patients engaged in clinical trials by discovering untapped research site potential. Inato’s marketplace matches the best sites for any given study and ensures that sites are successfully delivering trials. To date, Inato has helped biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians across more than 2,000 research sites and over 50 global trials spanning 75 countries. The marketplace is built with doctors and for doctors—to navigate the hurdles of today’s increasingly complex research environment. Headquartered in Paris with offices in New York and London, Inato has raised $17 million in financing from Obvious Ventures, Cathay Innovation, Serena and Fly Ventures.

