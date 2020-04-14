Innovative Cellular Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract on its Novel CoupledCAR® Technology for Treating Colorectal Cancer for Oral Presentation at the 23rd American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Cellular Therapeutics (ICT), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a comprehensive platform of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies for solid and liquid tumors, today announced acceptance of its abstract titled Novel CoupledCAR® Technology for Treating Colorectal Cancer. The abstract will be presented orally at the 23rd American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, which will be conducted virtually, May 12-15, 2020.



“CoupledCAR® is ICT’s novel, in-house developed, proprietary CAR-T platform technology for the treatment of solid tumors. We have already achieved promising responses in several indications with CoupledCAR® in human proof-of-concept trials in China. We have also initiated pre-IND discussions with the FDA on taking several of our CoupledCAR® therapies into clinical trials in the United States,” said Larry (Lei) Xiao, Ph.D., ICT’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited for the opportunity to share our human data and strong efficacy results from our CoupledCAR® colorectal tumor program with the scientific community at ASGCT in May.”

The oral presentation of ICT’s abstract will be conducted virtually on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 9:30 AM EDT during the Clinical Trials Spotlight Symposium. Additional details are provided below.

Novel CoupledCAR® Technology for Treating Colorectal Cancer



Session Date/Time: Friday May 15, 2020, 8:00 AM - 9:45 AM EDT

Session Title: Clinical Trials Spotlight Symposium

Presentation Time: 9:30 AM - 9:45 AM EDT



About Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

Innovative Cellular Therapeutics (ICT) is a Rockville, Maryland-based clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. ICT is in pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its first solid tumor CAR-T programs, based on the Company’s proprietary CoupledCAR® solid tumor platform technology. ICT has already achieved promising responses with CoupledCAR® in thyroid, colon, and prostate cancer patients in human proof-of-concept trials through its Shanghai-based R&D platform. ICT is initiating its first U.S. clinical trial with its most advanced program, ICTCAR014, after having received FDA IND clearance in late 2019. ICTCAR014 is based on ICT’s proprietary ArmoredCAR® liquid tumor platform technology and is a next generation CD19-targeting CAR-T therapy that expresses a dominant negative PD-1 (dnPD-1) protein to block immunosuppression by cancer cells. ICTCAR014 is being developed for patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), including PD-L1 positive patients. For more information, please visit www.ictbio.com .

