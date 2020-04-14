U.S. Payments Forum Educates on Consumer Interactions at the Point of Sale to Inform Practical Safety Guidance During Coronavirus Outbreak

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, many U.S. states are looking to establish best practices to keep citizens safe when making purchases at physical retail locations. The U.S. Payments Forum released today a resource to provide education on consumer interactions with payment terminals that can be used to develop practical guidance for safer in-store payments.



“Consumer Interactions at the Point of Sale” can be downloaded at https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/consumer-interactions-at-the-point-of-sale/ .

“There is a lot that goes into developing best practices that will keep consumers safe, especially when it comes to completing transactions in stores,” said Randy Vanderhoof, director of the U.S. Payments Forum. “It’s important to reduce touchpoints at the point of sale while not restricting the consumer’s ability to pay. This document aims to help guide industry discussions with merchants and regulators in developing practical approaches for safer payment transactions.”

This resource:

Outlines ways a consumer can complete a transaction while reducing physical interactions with a payment terminal, including contactless payments and paying online

Educates on types of interactions consumers have at payment terminals, including PIN entry, loyalty information capture, opting for cash back, selecting receipt options and more

Provides access to tips for a cleaner payment experience for merchants and consumers

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body focused on supporting the introduction and implementation of new and emerging technologies that protect the security of, and enhance opportunities for payment transactions within the U.S. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on, and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry.

