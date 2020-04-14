BioCardia Announces Litigation Financing in the Case Captioned Boston Scientific Corp., et al., v. BioCardia Inc.

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCDA), a leader in the development of comprehensive solutions for cardiovascular regenerative therapies, today reported it has entered into an agreement for litigation financing which has been filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K.



BioCardia, Inc. entered into a Litigation Funding Agreement with BSLF, L.L.C., an entity owned and controlled by Andrew Blank, a member of BioCardia’s board of directors, for the purpose of funding the Company’s currently pending legal proceedings and any and all claims, actions and/or proceedings relating to, or arising from, the case captioned Boston Scientific Corp., et al., v. BioCardia Inc., Case No. 3:19-05645-VC, U.S.D.C., N. D. Cal (the “Litigation”). The Litigation relates to matters the Company raised in a letter to Ms. Surbhi Sarna, nVision Medical and Boston Scientific based on BioCardia’s discovery in January 2019 that Ms. Sarna had assigned to a company she founded, nVision Medical, a patent and patent applications she had filed while a BioCardia employee. nVision subsequently was acquired by Boston Scientific.

BioCardia made various claims, including that the patent and patent application rightfully belonged to BioCardia pursuant to Ms. Sarna’s invention assignment agreement, that the proceeds from the sale of nVision to Boston Scientific rightfully belonged to BioCardia because they were the direct result of Ms. Sarna’s breach of her obligation to assign to BioCardia the patent and patent applications and the use of misappropriated BioCardia trade secrets. On September 6, 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Scimed Inc., and Fortis Advisors LLC (the “Boston Scientific Parties”) filed a complaint against BioCardia in the United States District Court Northern District of California, Case no. 3:19-05645-VC, seeking declarations that the claims made in BioCardia’s correspondence were without basis. On October 31, 2019, BioCardia filed a counterclaim against the Boston Scientific Parties and Ms. Sarna for breach of contract, misappropriation of trade secrets and correction of inventorship on the patents naming Ms. Sarna as an inventor. BioCardia seeks imposition of constructive trusts both on the patents naming Ms. Sarna as an inventor and the proceeds received from the sale of nVision to Boston Scientific, as well as damages, including unjust enrichment damages measured by the proceeds received from the sale of nVision to Boston Scientific.

Under the terms of the Funding Agreement, the Funder agreed to fund the legal fees and costs incurred by the Company in connection with the Litigation on and after March 1, 2020 on a non-recourse basis in return for a share of the litigation proceeds. Details of the Funding Agreement are available in the Form 8-K filed today.

BioCardia CEO Peter Altman, PhD, said, “This litigation financing gives BioCardia the wherewithal to pursue its claims in court. This preserves our investment focus on advancing our important cell therapy product pipeline to treat cardiovascular diseases, and the commercialization of our FDA-approved enabling device products.”

About BioCardia®

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in San Carlos, California, is developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. CardiAMP™ and CardiALLO™ cell therapies are the Company’s biotherapeutic product candidates in clinical development. The Company's current products include the Helix™ transendocardial delivery system, the Morph® steerable guide and sheath catheter portfolio and the AVANCE™ steerable introducer family. BioCardia also partners with other biotherapeutic companies to provide its Helix systems and clinical support to their programs studying therapies for the treatment of heart failure, chronic myocardial ischemia and acute myocardial infarction.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. In particular, the outcome and timing of litigation are uncertain. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and BioCardia assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements.

