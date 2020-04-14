PayScale Appoints Shelly Holt to Chief People Officer

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, PayScale, Inc ., the world’s leading provider of on-demand cloud-based compensation software and data, announced Shelly Holt will serve as the company’s new Chief People Officer. In this position, Holt will oversee all of PayScale’s human resources functions, including attracting new talent for key positions throughout the company and further developing existing talent as PayScale continues its rapid expansion. The appointment of Holt to PayScale’s executive team comes at a time when the company is bolstering its leadership to realize its ambitious growth objectives. Holt will be responsible for talent management across all departments as the company expands into new markets, increases its customer base, develops additional compensation solutions and forges new partnerships across the industry.



“As we embark on this next chapter of growth at PayScale, it’s essential we have the right people in place across all functions of the organization working together to ensure we realize our vision,” said Scott Torrey, CEO of PayScale. “Shelly has a proven track record of building incredibly successful talent management programs which include acquiring new talent and providing the right development opportunities for current employees. I am so excited to have her join our leadership team.”

With more than 25 years of experience, Holt has held senior leadership roles and built high performing learning and development, talent acquisition and talent management teams across the globe. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Learning and Development at Expedia Group, a leading travel company. Holt also worked at SAP as Vice President of Talent, Learning and Leadership Development where she was responsible for growing and developing talent for the company’s cloud business and executive teams. In addition, she was Senior Director of Learning, Leadership Development and Talent Acquisition at Concur for more than a decade, prior to the company’s acquisition by SAP.

“As PayScale goes through this period of growth in our volatile economy, it’s essential to have a people strategy in place that aligns with the overall business complexity,” said PayScale’s new Chief People Officer, Shelly Holt. “PayScale plays a vital role in providing data-driven decisions to attract, empower, grow and retain critical talent. There has never been a more exciting time to be part of an organization that helps businesses leverage the power of people and to apply these same principles to PayScale’s own workforce.”

For more information about PayScale and the company’s executive team, please visit www.payscale.com .



About PayScale

PayScale offers modern compensation software and the most precise, real-time, data-driven insights for employees and employers alike. More than 8,000 customers, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, use PayScale to power pay decisions for more than 23 million employees. These companies include Encana, The New York Times, Sunsweet, T-Mobile, United Health Group, Wendy's and Perry Ellis. For more information, please visit: https://www.payscale.com/ or follow PayScale on Twitter: https://twitter.com/payscale .



Press Contact:

Phyllis McNeice

Email: phyllis@fireflycmns.com

Tel: 206.954.1481



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.