Reputation.com Rolls Out Business Continuity Toolkit for Communications Management Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Business Continuity Bundle Helps Businesses Use Their Online Presence to Disseminate Critical Information; Includes Functionality for Healthcare Providers to Assist Patients in Finding Available Services and Treatment

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com , provider of the first and only complete cloud-based enterprise reputation and customer experience management platform, today rolled out its Business Continuity Bundle , a toolkit created to help brands manage their Google presence and leverage social media for urgent outreach and response during times of crisis. The toolkit is available immediately, with solutions free for 90 days, to new and existing Reputation.com customers. For Reputation.com healthcare providers, the toolkit also includes the COVID-19 Location Finder to direct patients to appropriate care services and treatment locations.



The COVID-19 outbreak has upended daily life, sowing confusion and concern for everyone across the globe. During this uncertain time, businesses in every sector are doing their part to disseminate critical information and reassure their customers. Now, new and existing Reputation.com customers can leverage the Business Continuity Bundle to help them take control during the crisis, while also strengthening their own customer relationships. Specifically, the toolkit enables Reputation.com users to share information, answer questions and connect their customers to important resources, and identify trends in online feedback to inform next steps.

The Business Continuity Bundle includes the following crisis management components:

Social Suite — Engage where customers seek information during emergencies on their social feeds. Publish urgent, location-specific content; respond in real time and analyze engagement to tune updates

Situation- and Location-Specific Insights — Understand what customers need during the pandemic and other crises. Monitor and process large volumes of feedback to understand COVID-19 and related key issues

Inform and Engage on Google My Business (fee per location, requires a business listings subscription) — Create and manage Google Posts to share essential information. Use other rich engagement tools as they are activated by Google

COVID-19 Location Finder: special functionality for healthcare providers

Reputation.com is also helping healthcare providers weather the COVID-19 storm by including unique functionality in Reputation.com’s Crisis Management Support toolkit for healthcare organizations that points patients to available services and treatment locations. Quick and easy to set up, the COVID-19 Location Finder displays the provider’s locations on a searchable map so that patients can see exactly where they need to go, whether or not the care they need is related to COVID-19. This self-service approach improves transparency and reduces patient confusion and staff workload. Current Reputation.com healthcare customers can activate this helpful mapping tool at no cost. For a one-time setup fee, new customers can also take advantage of the COVID-19 Location Finder.

“Amid the disruption of a crisis like the current COVID-19 pandemic, businesses have an opportunity to be the steady hand — quelling confusion and uncertainty,” said Joe Fuca, CEO, Reputation.com. “With the Business Continuity Bundle, our customers have the power to get their message out, inspire credibility and loyalty, and listen to improve in the moment. In times of crisis, brands will want to be remembered for taking pre-emptive steps to take care of their customers and aid in difficult circumstances.”

For more information or to get started, please click here .

