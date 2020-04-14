Purpose Investments Inc. Launches Purpose Structured Equity Yield Portfolio II

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments” or “Purpose”) today announced the launch of Purpose Structured Equity Yield Portfolio II (“the Fund”). The Fund will be available today in two mutual fund versions, Series F (management fee of 0.65%) and Series A (management fee of 1.65%).



Built on the success of the first offering launched in October, Purpose Structured Equity Yield Portfolio II replicates the outcomes of multiple structured notes into a mutual fund solution. The Fund is a one-ticket solution that pairs an attractive tax-efficient yield with contingent downside protection built in via an actively-managed derivatives-based strategy.

“Given the recent turbulence in the markets, we want to give investors the ability to access a product with the appropriate levels of contingent downside protection for the current environment,” said Som Seif, CEO and Founder of Purpose Investments.

Purpose employs a multi-factor portfolio selection strategy to create a diverse portfolio that generates high income with a lower correlation to broad equity markets. This includes:

Analyzing macroeconomic factors such as earnings, dividend yields, interest rates, economic/business cycles and geopolitical risks.

Selecting Global and North American equity indices that have strong fundamentals, creates value, and reduces risk in a portfolio.

Investing in derivatives that provide exposure to selected indices, attractive income through coupon payments, and contingent protection against losses.

“Uncertainty can manifest in many different ways. The recent turbulence is a great example of how that uncertainty can come in very unexpectedly,” said Greg Taylor, Chief Investment Officer, Purpose Investments. “Purpose Structured Equity Yield Portfolio II capitalizes on these markets by providing an attractive and tax-efficient yield with contingent protection built into the fund.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.purposeinvest.com/funds/purpose-structured-equity-yield-portfolio-ii

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with approximately $8-billion under management. Purpose Investments is built around the core values of risk management, quality investment strategies, transparency, accessibility and sustainability. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

