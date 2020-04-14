ValueSelling Associates Offers Virtual Instructor-Led Sales Training Programs to Deliver the Same Principles, Tools, and Outcomes with an Online Approach

Virtual value-based sales training keeps your team on track

Julie Thomas, CEO and President of ValueSelling Associates commented, "Around the globe, as companies and governments ask employees to work from home and all travel and group events have been cancelled, we must change the way we do business. However, now is not the time to stop in our tracks. The world is looking to the B2B economy and its knowledge workers to be the engine for a recovery. This makes it essential for B2B sales organizations to keep business moving forward, and at ValueSelling we want to support our clients with virtual options.”

How Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT) Works

ValueSelling Associates has offered VILT for over a decade and during that time, the company has learned a lot, and iterated its approach and tools to keep learners engaged. ValueSelling’s VILT workshops offer the same principles, same tools, and same outcomes, with virtual delivery to ensure global teams stay sharp and productive. However, all ValueSelling Associate programs have been completely redesigned in order to provide a unique and valuable learning opportunity for our clients.

The ValueSelling Framework® and Vortex Prospecting™ programs as well as the entire ValueSelling portfolio are available in a VILT format. These flagship programs maintain ValueSelling’s customized and participant-centered approach; learners engage in a collaborative, virtual learning environment that includes:

Course customization to participant’s industry and target customer

eLearning that sets the foundation for all learners

Participant-centered, virtual instructor-led training sessions

Activities and exercises to keep learners engaged

Interactive workbooks to keep learners focused and engaged

Coaching guides that enable managers to coach, mentor, and reinforce

Microlearning reinforcement to solidify behavior change

More individual interaction and coaching by facilitators due to small group sizes

Follow-up consulting and tools to measure and realize value

Although the content is the same, the timeframe is typically spread out over a longer time period.

Client and Trainer Feedback

A sales rep at a SaaS enterprise company reflects on his past virtual training experience with ValueSelling, commenting, “I have to recognize you for proving that a virtual workshop could not only be effective, but an absolute blast! You kept us engaged and the pace was good. I learned a ton, and honestly was more engaged than I would have been in a larger class where I could have stayed out of the spotlight.”

Chad Sanderson, Managing Partner at ValueSelling Associates, has been working closely with clients as they make the transition to virtual sales training. He adds, “Our clients, like us, are dealing with many uncertainties at the moment, but the one thing they realize is business won't stop. It may change, it may slow, but it will not stop. We see many of our clients taking this time to double-down on their teams, to invest in getting them ready for the other side. Our VILT offerings give them new skills and tools to focus on, to do something positive for their teams and their companies.”

Given today’s reality, virtual instructor-led training is an optimal way to return to basics. No matter where you’re located, the ValueSelling Framework VILT workshop delivers the same principles, the same tools, and the same outcomes…without having to travel.

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®, the practical and proven sales methodology preferred by sales executives around the globe. Since 1991, ValueSelling Associates has helped thousands of sales professionals increase their sales productivity and realize immediate revenue growth. We offer customized training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized and start-up companies to keep it simple and drive sales results. www.valueselling.com

ValueSelling Associates Offers Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT)



