Mohawk Group Named One of Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies by The Financial Times

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MWK), the tech-enabled, ecommerce consumer products company, has been recognized in The Financial Times’ newest ranking of Americas’ fastest growing companies. The rankings highlight businesses across North and South America that have impressed with innovation and creativity. Mohawk ranked number 114 out of 500 on the list ( www.ft.com/americas-fastest-growing-companies-2020 ).



“We are thrilled to have been recognized and honored to be ranked alongside such industry-leading and innovative companies,” said Yaniv Sarig, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mohawk Group. “Our proprietary AIMEE software ideation platform allows us to bring research-driven products directly to consumers quickly and we have a significant opportunity to continue scaling our portfolio and SaaS offerings as consumer online spending habits continue to shift.”

The Financial Times will publish its full report of winners, featuring case studies and analysis from the rankings in the May 12th print issue.

About Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. and subsidiaries (“Mohawk”) is a rapidly growing technology-enabled consumer products company that uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. Mohawk predominantly operates through online retail channels such as Amazon, and Walmart. Mohawk has incubated and grouped four owned and operated brands: hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Mohawk sells products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances (i.e., dehumidifiers and air conditioners), beauty-related products and, to a lesser extent, consumer electronics. Mohawk was founded on the premise that if a company selling consumer packaged goods was founded today, it would apply artificial intelligence and machine learning, the synthesis of massive quantities of data and the use of social proof to validate high caliber product offerings as opposed to over-reliance on brand value and other traditional marketing tactics.

