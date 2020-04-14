Aviatrix Names Networking and Security Veterans to Lead EMEA Sales

Former Palo Alto Networks Executives Karl Driesen and Ides Vanneuville to Accelerate EMEA Sales Growth for Multi-Cloud Networking and Security Leader

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviatrix , the leader in enterprise multi-cloud networking, today announced the appointment of Karl Driesen as vice president of EMEA sales and Ides Vanneuville as senior director of EMEA systems engineering. In their new roles, Driesen and Vanneuville will lead the EMEA sales expansion to accommodate explosive demand for Aviatrix’s multi-cloud networking and security software platform.



“We are incredibly excited to have proven executives of the caliber of Karl and Ides join the Aviatrix team to run EMEA sales,” said Aviatrix CEO Steve Mullaney. “I saw first-hand their tremendous accomplishments as the leaders of EMEA sales for the first seven years of Palo Alto Networks, and I fully expect they’ll exceed even that high bar with Aviatrix.”

“The rapid regional uptake of public cloud infrastructure has seen Aviatrix business in EMEA scale at a phenomenal pace, so Karl and Ides join us at a very opportune time,” said James Winebrenner, senior vice president of worldwide sales at Aviatrix. “They both have deep expertise in bringing transformational network and security infrastructure solutions to market. Their broad experience in driving adoption with enterprise customers as well as developing the partner channel will be fundamental to our continued expansion across Europe.”

Prior to Aviatrix, Driesen served four years as vice president of EMEA sales at Rubrik, seven years at Palo Alto Networks, and brings additional experience from sales roles at Infoblox, NetScreen, Xylan and Cisco. Before Aviatrix, Vanneuville held technical executive positions at Avi Networks, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Infoblox, NetScreen, Avici Systems and Xylan.

“Enterprises across the world are moving fast into the cloud and they require a network architecture with enterprise levels of visibility and security controls to be deployed in a consistent manner across any cloud,” said Driesen. “Aviatrix is delivering the platform that all enterprises require, and I look forward to accelerating joint success with our EMEA customers.”



Aviatrix is the leader in multi-cloud networking. Aviatrix AVX™ software delivers a single platform for cloud networking that programs the native constructs of public clouds and overlays advanced networking, security and operations services—regardless of public clouds being used. More than 400 customers worldwide are using Aviatrix to gain the simplicity and automation of the cloud along with the visibility and control required by the enterprise. Combined with the industry’s first and only multi-cloud network engineer certification ( ACE ), Aviatrix is putting enterprise IT in control of their network architecture as businesses transform to the cloud. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com .

