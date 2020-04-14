Raymond Lam joins Pagero as Managing Director in Singapore

Raymond Lam joins Pagero as MD for Singapore

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pagero has appointed Raymond Lam as Managing Director in Singapore to oversee the company’s expansion across ASEAN countries. With extensive experience in the commercial, finance and ERP industries, Raymond will help the region on the path toward simpler, more efficient business exchange.Raymond’s role will be to leverage global and regional partnerships to ensure the smooth adoption and rollout of e-invoicing systems across the region. Singapore has spearheaded e-invoicing rollouts, and Lam will oversee growth strategies as more ASEAN countries follow suit into forming digital economies.Holding an honours degree in Accounting and Business Information Systems, Raymond went on to work as an accountant for an auditing firm and then for organisations in the commercial sector. More recently, he held finance and country manager roles at the ERP company IFS for over 17 years. He has focused in providing and delivering business applications to an array of areas, including the manufacturing, automotive, energy and utilities, aerospace and defence, construction and contracting, high-tech and process industries. Raymond’s background aligns with and will be essential to the company's growing presence as a leading cloud-based business network provider in the region.Luis Ortega, Managing Director for the Middle East, Africa and Asia at Pagero, comments, “We are very pleased to have Raymond on board to blaze the trail for the growth of Pagero across the region. He brings a lot of expertise and firsthand market insight to this role, which is very important for us to deliver the solutions the market needs as they embrace e-invoicing and compliance for cross-border trading.”Raymond adds, “I love meeting people and seeing how, through digitalised information systems, they can transform and bring value to their businesses and their customers. I strongly believe in the need for the right partnership to grow our ecosystem and focus in delivering our core value and strengths.”



