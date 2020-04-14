Fingerprint Cards Market to See Major Growth by 2025 | Synaptics, Apple, Goodix

Fingerprint Cards Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth

NEW JERSEY, USA, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Fingerprint Cards Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Fingerprint Cards Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Fingerprint Cards. According to Market Analyst at AMA, the Global Fingerprint Cards market may see a growth rate of 16.42% and would reach the market size of USD9.68 Million by 2024.

This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are MoriX (Albania), Zwipe AS (Norway), KONA I (Korea), Oberthur Technology (France), ChipSilicon - Smart Cards & RFID solutions (India), Apple (United States), Goodix (China), Egis Technology (Taiwan), Synaptics (United States) and NEXT Biometrics (Norway).

The adoption of Fingerprint Cards in consumer electronics, government support activities, banking, and many other sectors has surged over the past few years leading to expanding the global fingerprint cards market. These smart cards embed the fingerprint sensors, which is a relatively new concept in the smart card industry. In addition to this, industries such as commercial security fingerprint, travel & immigration, military, defense, aerospace have started using fingerprint cards over the past couple of years. Thus, with increasing applications of the fingerprint cards, the global market will project a vigorous growth over the forecasted period.

Market Drivers

• Increasing Security Concerns in Numerous Applications across the Globe

• Growing Adoption of Fingerprint Cards in Smartphones

Market Trend

• Introduction to Biometrics Enabled Applications in Mobile Commerce

• Technological Advancements in Attendance and Time Capturing

Restraints

• Higher Initial Investments for Fingerprint Cards

• Lower Adoption Rate in Underdeveloped Countries

Opportunities

• Maximum Adoption in IoT based Applications and Software

• Increasing Adoption of Fingerprint Cards in Banking and Finance Applications

Challenges

• Skilled Workforce is required for Data Fetching and Hardware Deployment

• Efficiency of Fingerprint Cards, Opting Reliable Sensors

The Global Fingerprint Cards Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Fully ISO/IEC 7810 Compliant, ISO/IEC 14443 Contactless Interface Only), Application (Consumer Electronics, Government & Law Enforcement, Travel & Immigration, Banking & Finance), Technology (Capacitive, Optical, Thermal), Card Type (Payment Card, Access Control Card, Government ID Card)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Fingerprint Cards Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

