Dr. Patricia A. Broderick of Eazysense Nanotechnologies Inc. to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2014, the actor and comedian Robin Williams committed suicide.

Williams had a long, documented history of clinical depression associated with Parkinson’s disease. However, it was later found during his autopsy that 40% of the neurotransmitter dopamine in the motor neurons of his brain was missing. Lewy bodies were also found in his brain, but again they were only discovered postmortem, after death.

One woman is looking to change all that: Dr. Patricia Broderick. Thanks to remarkable advances by dedicated, innovative and open-minded scientists like Dr. Patricia Broderick., we’re getting closer to understanding the brain, both biologically and chemically.

Dr. Broderick is a Medical Professor in Molecular Cellular and Biomedical Sciences at The City University of New York School of Medicine. Associated with NYU Comprehensive Epilepsy Center and the Department of Neurology at NYU-Langone Medical Center, Dr. Broderick has contributed novel surgical interventions for neurodegenerative diseases intraoperatively. Dr. Broderick is the Director of an innovative, creative Interdisciplinary Course, called Neurobiological Aspects of Drugs of Abuse for all undergrads at The City College of New York within the CUNY School of Medicine.

Dr. Broderick is the first person to marry the brain with nanosensors to discover all new ways to treat the brain.

Dr. Broderick has invented, patented and trademarked a revolutionary technology that will change the way we understand the brain: The BRODERICK PROBE®, about which medical doctors have published, could change the face of science and medicine.

“We can see inside the brain as no one else can in the entire world,” says Dr. Broderick. “Our technology senses the neurotransmitters in the brain to compare the differences in neurochemistry between the natural state with the brain disorder that we want to heal.”

The founder of Eazysense Nanotechnologies Inc., Dr. Broderick has spent a career working on neurodegenerative diseases like epilepsy, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's, as well as biopsychiatric conditions like anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorders. Dr. Broderick is known worldwide as a unique pioneer in nanobiotechnology, leading the frontier in nanosensing biochemistry in the brain to alleviate the burden of these brain disorders. Patricia’s next book, a monograph, release date, June 30, 2020 is entitled Neuroimaging, Sensing Biochemistry in the Brain.

The work of Broderick and her team has led the way in Neuropsychopharmacology with direct extrapolation to what has and is happening globally to what she has coined: “The Covid Brain.”

“Have you ever taken an absolutely beautiful picture of yourself and you look like a movie star, but two weeks later somebody takes a picture and the lighting's not right,” says Dr. Broderick. “Magnetic resonance imaging has done marvelous things, but it can’t see white matter. The patient comes out believing there's nothing wrong with their brain. The photographing of white matter in the brain is difficult with the MRI, not at all difficult with the Broderick approach. We’re looking inside the brain.”

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Patricia Broderick in an interview with Jim Masters on April 16th at 4pm EDT and with Doug Llewelyn on April 23rd at 4pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.