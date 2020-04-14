Registration is now open for SMi Group’s 5th annual UAV Technology conference 2020

UAV Tech 2020

SMi Reports: The 5th annual UAV Technology conference is taking place on the 28th – 29th September 2020, in London, UK.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group proudly presents the 5th annual UAV Technology conference , taking place on the 28th – 29th September 2020 , in London, UK. Unmanned aerial systems are increasingly taking their place as indispensable assets to the modern military: whether as long range ISR assets, remote combat UAS, soldier-launched tactical systems, or “wingmen” for manned aircraft, UAVs are now a reality of warfare.As investment continues to grow to reflect the increasing reliance on unmanned assets, there has never been a more important time to explore the latest technology, trends and developments in unmanned aerial systems. As the leading conference in Europe concentrating on UAVs, SMi’s 2020 UAV Technology conference is expected to be the biggest year yet. Delegates can anticipate that this year’s event will address key topics such as long range ISR capabilities, wingmen programmes, regulation, counter-UAS technology and many more!Interested parties can now register and save £600 using early bird until 30th of April 2020 at http://www.uav-technology.org/einPR1 • Wing Commander Judith Graham, Remotely Piloted Air Systems Programme Manager, Royal Air Force• Colonel Gavin Rundle, CO Watchkeeper Force, British Army• Colonel Filippo Trigilio, 1st Office Chief, Airworthiness, Technical Vice Directorate, Safety, Italian Ministry of Defence• Lieutenant Colonel Ralf Kleindienst, Programme Director, Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support• Lieutenant Colonel Nikolaos Oikonomakis, Contract - Programme Manager, General Directorate for Defence Investments & Armaments, Hellenic Ministry of National Defence• Lieutenant Colonel Keirin Joyce, Deputy Director RPAS, Royal Australian Air Force• Captain Morten Hvalsøe-Dybdahl, Chief UAS Branch, Danish Acqusition and Logistics Organization• Mr Matt "Rico" Niemiec, Skyborg Experimentation Lead, US Air Force Research Laboratory• Mr Bogdan Horvat, Executive Officer, NATO Allied Ground Surveillance Force Management AgencyFor the full speakers and the programme, visit:UAV Technology28th – 29th September 2020London, UKSponsored by: Fizoptika, Leonardo and MynaricFor sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Justin Predescu jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6130For delegate queries please contact James Hitchen jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6054For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.--END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



