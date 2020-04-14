Reinforcement Learning - Startup Ecosystem Analysis by Key Manufacturers Insilico Medicine, ProteinQure, Evo.Do, Remi

Reinforcement Learning - Startup Ecosystem Analysis

NEW JERSEY, USA, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Reinforcement Learning - Startup Ecosystem Analysis" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Reinforcement Learning - Startup Ecosystem Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Osaro, 2. OpenAI, 3. Acutronic Robotics, 4. Wayve, 5. Kindred, 6. Prowler.io, 7. Cerebri AI, 8. Micropsi Industries, 9. CogitAI, 10. InstaDeep, 11. Latent Logic, 12. NeuDax, 13. Ascent Robotics, 14. Context Scout, 15. Wasteless, 16. Insilico Medicine, 17. ProteinQure, 18. Evo.Do, 19. Remi, 20. Optimal, 21. AiGent-Tech, 22. Learnable AI, 23. HiHedge, 24. Covariant.AI, 25. AIdentify, 26. Nnaisense, 27. PerimeterX, 28. Incelligent, 29. Cogent Labs, 30. Pricemoov, 31. Dataone, 32. Intelligent Layer, 33. Kinta AI, 34. Omina Technologies, 35. Deeplite, 36. Free Machines, 37. Dorabot, 38. Applied Brain Research, 39. Neurocat.

Key insights:

- Reinforcement learning is a prime technology for the of future self-learning, self-optimizing and other self-driving abilities needed in autonomous applications across industries.

- Automotive, retail, ecommerce, and robotics is crowded with startups developing reinforcement learning techniques.

- Reinforcement learning can address the requirements related to dynamic decision-making in autonomous vehicles targeting level 5 autonomy.

- Other sectors exploring reinforcement learning are healthcare, financial services, food industry, manufacturing, education and telecom.

- Startups that are offering reinforcement learning techniques in robotic solutions are focusing on robots as a service business model.

Key questions addressed:

- What are the advantages offered by reinforcement learning algorithms in comparison with the other machine learning models?

- What are the basic concepts in reinforcement learning?

- How can reinforcement learning address the technical requirements of different sectors and emerging applications?

- What is nature and size of the startup ecosystem for reinforcement learning and how is it changing the landscape of traditional artificial intelligence?

- What are the target industries and application areas for the new companies?

- What are the technologies, future roadmap, partnership activities, limitations, and offerings of the reinforcement learning- focused startups across industries?

- What are the potential collaboration opportunities for different industry segments to leverage reinforcement learning solutions for their businesses?

