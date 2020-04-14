NASDAQ: PAYS Investor Notice: Lawsuit Against PaySign, Inc. Announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NASDAQ: PAYS shares.



Investors, who purchased shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On March 20, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against PaySign, Inc over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Paysign's internal control over financial reporting was not effective, that Paysign's information technology general controls were not effective, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



