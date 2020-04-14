BFC Solutions Improves Responsiveness to COVID-19 Service Disruptions with Descartes Route Planner™

/EIN News/ -- WATERLOO, Ontario, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Nashville, TN-based BFC Solutions, the largest self-performing, preventive maintenance service provider for commercial HVAC systems in the U.S., is using Descartes Route Planner™ to meet new demands as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. By automating route planning and execution for its service operations, the cloud-based solution is helping BFC Solutions to be as responsive as possible to satisfy the needs of customers on a national level.



“As our business has become more fluid during the COVID-19 crisis, the ability to use the Descartes solution to make real-time adjustments is proving even more valuable than we anticipated,” said Mike Massaro, Executive Vice President of Operations at BFC Solutions. “By using advanced routing capabilities, we can continuously optimize the route planning horizon and simultaneously respond in real-time to day-to-day changes to our service schedule. With over 2,000 site visits daily, the system helps us focus our technicians where and when they are needed most as customers nationwide continue to navigate the disruption.”

Descartes Route Planner is a cloud-based solution that helps improve operational efficiency and the customer experience through optimized route planning and execution. It supports companies with dynamic delivery requirements, including same-day delivery, by offering flexible, optimal, and reliable time windows and delivery options. With an integrated GPS-based mobile application, the solution coordinates drivers, dispatchers and call centers to help ensure that routes are executed according to plan and exceptions are handled efficiently.

“We’re pleased that our solution is helping BFC Solutions to meet changing customer requirements due to the impact of COVID-19,” said Sergio Torres, Vice President of Product Management at Descartes. “Our customers, like BFC Solutions, are relying on us more than ever to help them rapidly adapt, keep operations running, and ensure the efficient movement of goods and services during this unprecedented time.”

About BFC Solutions

BFC Solutions, formerly Bonded Filter Co., merged with PureAir in 2018 to become the largest self-performing, preventive maintenance service provider for commercial HVAC systems in the U.S. We develop routine planned preventive maintenance programs to identify problems before they become costly repairs. Through our best-in-class patented PleatLink ® filter system , coil cleaning , comprehensive site inspections , and other value-added services, we keep your facilities and HVAC systems operating efficiently to reduce costs and achieve sustainability goals. With 60 years of experience and more than 600 employees across the country, we are the trusted leader in facility maintenance for many of the top Fortune 500 companies in industries such as retail, restaurant, convenience store, grocery, financial, entertainment, healthcare, and more. For more information, visit www.bfcsolutions.com .

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

