ONroute Service Centres Extend Free Coffee For Truck Drivers to Every Wednesday

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONroute is extending its “Keep ON Trucking” initiative and offering truck drivers a free coffee every Wednesday until May 13, 2020.



“Truck drivers are playing a critical role as an essential service during COVID-19 and making significant sacrifices to support our supply chain and we’re extremely grateful,” says Melanie Teed-Murch, CEO of ONroute. “The uptake from the trucking industry on our free coffee last week was phenomenal and we have decided to continue showing our appreciation for their hard work during this time by offering a free coffee every Wednesday from now through May 13.”

ONroute launched the “Keep ON Trucking” initiative last week on April 8, 2020 and will now offer free medium coffee/beverages to truck drivers at all 23 ONroute locations every Wednesday from April 15 to May 13, 2020. ONroute requests that truck drivers provide a form of proof of trucking licence or association membership if available.

“Our full ONroute team was honoured to step up and show our support for all the drivers who are keeping our province running with the goods and supplies we need,” added Teed-Murch. “ONroute will continue to deliver the services the trucking and supply chain industries, and all who must travel across Ontario during this time, need right now.”

ONroute operates 23 plazas across Ontario and is currently providing 24/7 access to fuel, washrooms, truck parking, and food and beverages via take-out, drive-through, and grab-and-go options. ONroute has implemented a number of precautionary measures to ensure that ONroute remains a clean and safe places for travellers to stop along their journey.

About ONroute

ONroute is a Canadian operated company that provides a clean, safe and friendly environment at our rest stops along the busy 401 and 400 in Ontario. We proudly serve over 40 million customers per year in our 23 locations that are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. ONroute proudly partners with highly recognized brands in the quick service food industry to offer our customers variety and choice as they travel along the highway to their destination. Whether individual families, commuter or fleet and tour operators, we are here to help our travelers along their journey.

Media Contact

Colleen Ryan

647-232-6867

cryan@sussex-strategy.com



