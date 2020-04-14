Top Independent Research Firm Names Nuance a Leader in Digital-First Customer Service

Nuance cited as “outstripping its rivals with leading conversational AI for chatbots”

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance ® Communications, Inc . (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced Forrester Research has identified the company as a Leader in “The Forrester New Wave™: Digital-First Customer Service Solutions, Q2 2020” report1. In the report, Forrester recognizes Nuance for “leading with conversational AI embedded in its digital suite,” and gives the company a “differentiated” score in the Chatbots, Routing and Queuing, Market Approach and Vision criteria. Nuance was also noted for its global presence, mature professional services, partner relationships and industry focus in financial services, telecom, healthcare, travel and retail putting it in a position to be best suited for enterprises with large global footprints and high interaction volumes.



Nuance is repeatedly recognized for its technology leadership including being named as a Leader providing “mission-critical, enterprise-grade conversational AI,” in the “The Forrester New Wave™: Conversational AI for Customer Service, Q2 2019” report.

For the Digital-First Customer Service Solutions report, Forrester assessed 13 vendors, with Nuance recognized not only for “outstripping its rivals with leading conversational AI for chatbots,” but also its “mature agent desktop and supervisor tooling to facilitate agent coaching and real-time adjustments to the agent workforce.” The report is the result of an extensive assessment by Forrester experts across vendors' current offerings, strategy and market presence. According to Forrester, “digital-first solutions can help understand customer behavior and intent and deliver highly contextual experiences – reactively and proactively – based on friction points they detect in customer journeys.”

Forrester also reached out to Nuance customers for feedback as part of the evaluation and those that responded noted how they value their strategic partnership with Nuance and the company’s ability to execute. “Our relationship [with Nuance] goes beyond a customer-vendor partnership,” said one Nuance customer quoted in the report. “They are engaged with us in problem solving and planning activities and are viewed as an integral part of our team.”

“Leading brands and enterprises have proven the superiority of a digital-first, automation-first strategy. Digital-first is important but without the best conversational AI automation it does not scale. Automation ensures the best levels of customer satisfaction, reduced costs and increased revenue. Nuance is unique in having believed in this combination for over a decade, providing us with the technology, experience and global reach to best serve our customers. Equally important, with over $500M in revenue and consistent profitability, we can invest rapidly to deliver and innovate,” said Robert Weideman, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Nuance Enterprise Division.

Nuance Intelligent Engagement solutions process over 31 billion customer interactions a year, across a wide range of messaging, digital and voice channels. Of those, 29 billion are automated by Nuance AI and 16 billion support omnichannel digital messaging. Nuance supports live, virtual and asynchronous engagement using AI to automate for the consumer, the agent and backend applications. More than an estimated $3B is saved each year through Nuance solutions that allow organizations to increase first-contact-resolution rates and reduce agent labor and handle time.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

