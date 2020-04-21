Bedsure Brings Comfort to Dogs & Cats Alike With The Launch of Two New Pet Bedding Solutions

Bedsure now offers coziness, comfort, and support for the pet in your life with two new pet beds that cater to furry friends of all shapes and sizes.

CA, USA, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CA, USA, 14 April 2020 - Bedding & home linen company Bedsure now offers coziness, comfort, and support for the pet in your life with two new pet beds that cater to furry friends of all shapes and sizes.The pet bed collection by Bedsure, which includes the Orthopedic Pet Sofa Bed and the Orthopedic Memory Foam Bed, relies on the same style, comfort, and expertise familiar to Bedsure’s other bedding and linens, but designed specifically with your pet’s comfort in mind.Constructed from high-quality faux linen fabric that’s gentle on dog fur and won’t stain or absorb liquids, both bed styles offer a sleeping surface that’s roomy enough for a pet to stretch out upon, but is still enveloping, soft, and secure for sleeping.A Cozy Space for Canines & CatsBedsure’s pet beds are designed for all different ages, sizes, and lifestyles of four-legged family members. The Pet Sofa Bed comfortably fits inside crates and cars for easy transport (and for catching some zzz’s on long road trips) and is ideal for small, medium and large dogs or multiple cats willing to cozy up together. It features a thick sherpa-lined memory foam base ideal for soothing the aching joints of growing and playful puppies.With two thick layers of memory foam support, the Orthopedic Memory Foam bed is designed for older or larger dogs up to 100 lbs. Comfort is key for older pets, and each layer of memory foam is there to gently cushion pressure points on senior dogs, arthritic dogs or large dogs who play hard. Both beds feature non-slip bottoms for the four-legged friend who likes to get a running start to bed and both feature a removable outer cover for easy washing.Your pet deserves a place to unwind, relax, and to feel at home. For lots of pets, that’s the family couch, so Bedsure designed the next best thing by using materials that are supportive, comforting, cozy, and most importantly, offers your pet a bed he’ll be comfortable and safe in every night.About BedsureCozy up to snug, warm home linens from Bedsure. From the moment you wake up to the second you fall asleep, we make sure you and your family will be more comfortable. That’s why we’re always dreaming up new products to help you sleep well, wake up refreshed, and get that extra bit of cozy comfort throughout the day. And because cost shouldn’t stress you out, we bring everyday value to everything from household basics to high-tech fabrics and sleep solutions. Our products are all priced for your budget, made for the way you live, and delivered directly to you with a smile.FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:BedsurePing FANBrand Directorping.fan@shinebed.comGolinMagicSherley SUNManager, Media Relationsssun@golinmagic.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.