Tracy Fink of The Tortoise Institute to be Featured on Close Up Radio

EAST BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People are struggling in the workplace. We see stress, we see burnout and we see people unable to navigate their emotions. Leaders think they're showing up one way when actually they're showing up a totally different way.

When we think about the traits of leaders we admire and want to emulate or admire––honesty, integrity, direct communication, supportiveness––most of those traits reveal emotional intelligence. It's not just about technical competency; these emotional intelligent skills or traits are what make leaders worth following.

Slow and steady wins the race. Tracy Fink is the founder of The Tortoise Institute, an executive coaching and leadership development organization dedicated to building skills needed to create more emotionally intelligent workplaces.

“To create better working environments built on trust, we have to teach people the importance of vulnerability,” says Tracy. “Work is not just about the work. We need to connect on a personal level to create understanding, trust, camaraderie. We don't always see that in the workplace, but if we can start to model different behavior, if we can keep our eyes on our goals with kindness and compassion, we can reach our goals and create lasting change.”

The Tortoise Institute’s services are primarily focused on self-awareness, compassionate leadership and resiliency for individuals and teams.

“None of these changes can happen until people get off auto-pilot and start being present in the world around them. It is hard because of all the distractions, information, assumptions, habits. We teach people to move from auto-pilot to awareness in order to be more engaged, less stressed and purposeful.”

“People think that compassion is a weakness when actually it's a superpower, especially at work,” says Tracy. “I teach people the importance of compassion and kindness because there's scientific evidence that supports how we talk to ourselves actually builds the resiliency. It is that resiliency that helps people bounce back from setbacks and be more agile in the workplace.”

With an MBA and a bachelor’s degree in psychology, Tracy has always had a fascination with people and business. She had served as a marketing director in professional services for over 20 years prior to launching The Tortoise Institute. The lessons she teaches her clients helped her personally.

“My work life improved when I was able to recognize, accept and manage my emotions. I was able to ask for what I needed. I was able to see that it wasn't always about me,” says Tracy. “We all need to look for inner wisdom within ourselves; that's where the answers are.”

Like the Tortoise and the Hare fable from which the institute gets his name, slow and steady wins the race. With an attitude of kindness and curiosity, as well as confidence in the outcome, Tracy believes we can all be like the tortoise and keep on tract to meet our goals no matter the challenge. Also, like the tortoise, we carry our “stuff” with us. At The Tortoise Institute we teach people how to work with their own stuff without denying or suppressing it.

Close Up Radio will feature Tracy Fink in an interview with Jim Masters on April 16th at 12pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.thetortoiseinstitute.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.