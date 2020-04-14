Conn’s, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results And Provides Business Update Related to COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) (“Conn’s” or the “Company”), a specialty retailer of furniture and mattresses, home appliances, consumer electronics and home office products, and provider of consumer credit, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended January 31, 2020 and provided an update on the business related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We are disappointed with our fourth quarter credit and retail results,” stated Norm Miller, Conn’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As expected, difficult market conditions within the premium TV and gaming sectors persisted during the fourth quarter and we continued to see the impact of underwriting adjustments we made in the third quarter. We also experienced declining credit performance associated with higher risk vintages, an increase in new customers and difficulties in collections efforts related to implementation of the Company’s new loan management system.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on our daily lives and our hearts go out to anyone who has been impacted by the illness. We are taking decisive actions to navigate the impacts the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation is having within our markets. We are working to ensure our stores remain open and provide essential products and services that help customers adjust to in-home activities and lifestyles. We are revising our fiscal year 2021 store expansion plans to open between 6 and 8 stores, delaying our Florida expansion to next fiscal year and delaying other non-essential capital expenditures. In addition, we recently borrowed an additional $275.0 million of cash on our revolving credit facility as a precautionary measure to preserve financial flexibility in light of the current uncertainty.”

“For over 130 years, Conn’s has provided products and services that improve the lifestyles of our local communities, while supporting customers in good and bad times through our affordable financing options. Our experienced leadership team, profitable operating model and strong balance sheet provide us with the necessary resources to navigate this challenging period. We remain committed to helping our customers, employees and communities in this time of need. I want to thank our dedicated team for their efforts serving our customers through these uncertain times,” concluded Mr. Miller.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Conn’s has enacted the following key actions:

Continue to operate almost all of our showrooms as of April 14, 2020, with reduced in-store hours of 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM to provide additional flexibility to our employees, allow for additional cleaning and manage expenses;

Implemented a series of underwriting changes beginning in March to control delinquencies and charge-offs;

Borrowed $275 million of cash from our revolving credit facility as a precautionary measure to preserve financial flexibility, increasing our cash on balance sheet to over $270 million and cash and immediately available liquidity to approximately $400 million;

Delayed or eliminated non-essential capital expenditures, including reducing the number of planned showroom openings in fiscal year 2021 from 16 to 18 to 6 to 8 and delaying our showrooms associated with our future Florida distribution center;

Temporarily increased hourly wages by $2 per hour to support our front-line employees; and

Temporarily reduced the salaries for certain executives, including named executive officers, by 20% and our CEO by 25%.

Fourth Quarter Results

Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $5.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 of $29.5 million, or $0.91 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $5.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, which excludes a loss on extinguishment of debt. This compares to adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 of $31.0 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, which excludes a charge related to an increase in our indirect tax audit reserve.

Retail Segment Fourth Quarter Results

Retail revenues were $315.3 million for the three months ended January 31, 2020 compared to $338.9 million for the three months ended January 31, 2019, a decrease of $23.6 million or 7.0%. The decrease in retail revenue was primarily driven by a decrease in same store sales of 13.3%, partially offset by new store growth of 7.6%. The decrease in same store sales was a result of a combination of significant price deflation for premium large screen televisions and an increase in production by second- and third-tier manufacturers, which has made cash purchases of large screen televisions more accessible to our core customer, and negatively impacted same store sales during the three months ended January 31, 2020. In addition, underwriting adjustments made during the year ended January 31, 2020 further negatively impacted same store sales.

For the three months ended January 31, 2020 and January 31, 2019, retail segment operating income was $35.7 million and $54.7 million, respectively. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted retail segment operating income for the three months ended January 31, 2020 was $35.7 million. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted retail segment operating income for the three months ended January 31, 2019 was $56.7 million, after excluding a charge related to an increase in our indirect tax audit reserve.

The following table presents net sales and changes in net sales by category:

Three Months Ended January 31, Same Store (dollars in thousands) 2020 % of Total 2019 % of Total Change % Change % Change Furniture and mattress $ 94,042 29.8 % $ 100,289 29.6 % $ (6,247 ) (6.2 )% (12.7 )% Home appliance 93,452 29.7 83,573 24.7 9,879 11.8 3.5 Consumer electronics 69,995 22.2 91,571 27.0 (21,576 ) (23.6 ) (29.0 ) Home office 20,804 6.6 25,811 7.6 (5,007 ) (19.4 ) (23.3 ) Other 4,875 1.5 4,165 1.2 710 17.0 11.4 Product sales 283,168 89.8 305,409 90.1 (22,241 ) (7.3 ) (13.6 ) Repair service agreement commissions (1) 28,848 9.2 29,824 8.9 (976 ) (3.3 ) (10.6 ) Service revenues 3,056 1.0 3,496 1.0 (440 ) (12.6 ) Total net sales $ 315,072 100.0 % $ 338,729 100.0 % $ (23,657 ) (7.0 )% (13.3 )%

The total change in sales of repair service agreement commissions includes retrospective commissions, which are not reflected in the change in same store sales.

Credit Segment Fourth Quarter Results

Credit revenues were $97.7 million for the three months ended January 31, 2020 compared to $94.1 million for the three months ended January 31, 2019, an increase of $3.6 million or 3.8%. The increase in credit revenue was due to a 1.3% increase in the average outstanding balance of the customer accounts receivable portfolio offset by a decrease in the portfolio yield rate to 21.5% from 21.6% for the comparative period. The total customer accounts receivable portfolio balance was $1.60 billion at January 31, 2020 compared to $1.59 billion at January 31, 2019, an increase of 0.8%. In addition, insurance income contributed to an increase in credit revenue over the comparative period primarily due to an increase in insurance retrospective income.

Provision for bad debts increased to $69.3 million for the three months ended January 31, 2020 compared to $55.4 million for the three months ended January 31, 2019, an increase of $13.9 million. The increase was driven by a greater increase in the allowance for bad debts during the three months ended January 31, 2020 compared to the three months ended January 31, 2019, and by a year-over-year increase in net charge-offs of $4.1 million. The increase in the allowance for bad debts for the three months ended January 31, 2020 was primarily driven by a year-over-year increase in the incurred loss rate, first payment default and delinquency rates compared to the three months ended January 31, 2019, partially offset by an increase in customer recovery rate.

Credit segment operating loss was $12.3 million for the three months ended January 31, 2020, compared to an operating loss of $0.9 million for the three months ended January 31, 2019.

Additional information on the credit portfolio and its performance may be found in the Customer Accounts Receivable Portfolio Statistics table included within this press release and in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2020, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, 2020.

Share Repurchase Program

On May 30, 2019 our Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program pursuant to which we may repurchase up to $75.0 million of our outstanding common stock. The stock repurchase program expires on May 30, 2020. During the three months ended January 31, 2020, we repurchased 348,776 shares of our common stock at an average weighted cost per share of $20.70 for an aggregate amount of $7.2 million.

Showroom and Facilities Update

The Company has opened two new Conn’s HomePlus® stores during the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, bringing the total store count to 139 in 14 states. During fiscal year 2021, the Company plans to open between 6 and 8 new stores (including the two already opened) in existing states to leverage current infrastructure.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of January 31, 2020, the Company had $416.8 million of immediately available borrowing capacity under its $650.0 million revolving credit facility. The Company also had $5.5 million of unrestricted cash available for use.

On March 18, 2020, the Company completed the borrowing of an additional $275.0 million under its $650.0 million Revolving Credit Facility as a precautionary measure to increase its cash position and maintain financial flexibility in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. See Part II, Item 8., in Note 18, Subsequent Events, of the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the annual period ended January 31, 2020 for additional details.

Restatement of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Statements

As a result of the operation of the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting in connection with the preparation of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2020, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, 2020 (the “Fiscal Year 2020 Form 10-K”), the Company’s management became aware that the Company’s historical condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine month periods ended October 31, 2019 (the “Non-Reliance Periods”) contained errors in its calculation and reporting of finance charges and other revenues and provision for bad debts (the “Restated Financial Data”) resulting from an error in its allowance for bad debts and uncollectible interest related to the implementation of its new loan management system. As a result, the Company will restate the Restated Financial Data in its condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the Non-Reliance Periods in the Fiscal Year 2020 Form 10-K. The condensed consolidated cash flow statement for the nine month Non-Reliance Period was not impacted by the errors.

The correction of these errors reduces finance charges and other revenues in the condensed consolidated statements of income for the Non-Reliance Periods by $1.6 million and increases provision for bad debts for the Non-Reliance Periods by $3.3 million. Those changes have the following effects on the condensed consolidated balance sheets and the condensed consolidated statement of stockholders’ equity as of the end of the Non-Reliance Periods: customer accounts receivable, net of allowances, decreases by $4.9 million, income taxes receivable increases by $0.9 million and deferred income taxes increases by $0.3 million, resulting in a decrease in each of total assets, total stockholders’ equity and total liabilities and stockholders’ equity of approximately $3.7 million. As will be further described in the Fiscal Year 2020 Form 10-K, the Company has substantially completed changes to internal processes to reduce the likelihood of similar errors occurring in future periods. However, control weaknesses are not considered remediated until new internal controls have been operational for a period of time, are tested, and management concludes that these controls are operating effectively.

The following tables present the effects this restatement had on the reported condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the Non-Reliance Periods:

Statements of Income (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended October 31, 2019 As Previously Reported Q3 Corrections Restated Finance charges and other revenues $ 97,586 $ (1,581 ) $ 96,005 Total revenues 377,708 (1,581 ) 376,127 Provision for bad debts 42,586 3,339 45,925 Operating income 35,224 (4,920 ) 30,304 Income before taxes 20,173 (4,920 ) 15,253 Net income $ 15,143 $ (3,674 ) $ 11,469 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.52 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.39 Diluted $ 0.51 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.39 Nine Months Ended October 31, 2019 As Previously Reported Q3 Corrections Restated Finance charges and other revenues $ 284,116 $ (1,581 ) $ 282,535 Total revenues 1,132,279 (1,581 ) 1,130,698 Provision for bad debts 132,368 3,339 135,707 Operating income 116,017 (4,920 ) 111,097 Income before taxes 72,073 (4,920 ) 67,153 Net income $ 54,626 $ (3,674 ) $ 50,952 Earnings per share: — Basic $ 1.77 $ (0.12 ) $ 1.65 Diluted $ 1.74 $ (0.12 ) $ 1.62 Balance Sheet October 31, 2019 As Previously Reported Q3 Corrections Restated Customer accounts receivable, net of allowances $ 666,922 $ (4,920 ) $ 662,002 Income taxes receivable 1,688 912 2,600 Total current assets $ 1,047,752 $ (4,008 ) $ 1,043,744 Deferred income taxes 22,908 334 23,242 Total assets $ 2,156,825 $ (3,674 ) $ 2,153,151 Total stockholders’ equity $ 630,377 $ (3,674 ) $ 626,703 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,156,825 $ (3,674 ) $ 2,153,151



Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on April 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. CT / 11 a.m. ET, to discuss its three months ended January 31, 2020 financial results. Participants can join the call by dialing 877-451-6152 or 201-389-0879. The conference call will also be broadcast simultaneously via webcast on a listen-only basis. A link to the earnings release, webcast and fourth quarter fiscal year 2020 conference call presentation will be available at ir.conns.com .

Replay of the telephonic call can be accessed through April 21, 2020 by dialing 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and Conference ID: 13699463.

About Conn’s, Inc.

Conn’s is a specialty retailer currently operating 139 retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. The Company’s primary product categories include:

Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as both traditional and specialty mattresses;

Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;

Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, 4K Ultra HD, 8K and smart televisions, gaming products and home theater and portable audio equipment; and

Home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

Additionally, Conn’s offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn’s provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including but not limited to, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include information concerning our future financial performance, business strategy, plans, goals and objectives. Statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “predict,” “will,” “potential,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct, and actual results may differ materially. A wide variety of potential risks, uncertainties, and other factors could materially affect our ability to achieve the results either expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: general economic conditions impacting our customers or potential customers; our ability to execute periodic securitizations of future originated customer loans on favorable terms; our ability to continue existing customer financing programs or to offer new customer financing programs; changes in the delinquency status of our credit portfolio; unfavorable developments in ongoing litigation; increased regulatory oversight; higher than anticipated net charge-offs in the credit portfolio; the success of our planned opening of new stores; technological and market developments and sales trends for our major product offerings; our ability to manage effectively the selection of our major product offerings; our ability to protect against cyber-attacks or data security breaches and to protect the integrity and security of individually identifiable data of our customers and employees; our ability to fund our operations, capital expenditures, debt repayment and expansion from cash flows from operations, borrowings from our Revolving Credit Facility, and proceeds from accessing debt or equity markets; the effects of epidemics or pandemics, including the COVID-19 outbreak; the impact of the restatement and correction of the Company’s previously issued financial statements; the identified weakness in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting and the Company’s ability to remediate that material weakness; the initiation of legal or regulatory proceedings with respect to the restatement and corrections; the adverse effects on the Company’s business, results of operations, financial condition and stock price as a result of the restatement and correction process; and other risks detailed in Part I, Item 1A, Risk Factors, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize (or the consequences of such a development changes), or should our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those reflected in our forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to provide periodic updates or guidance. All forward-looking statements attributable to us, or to persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

S.M. Berger & Company

Andrew Berger (216) 464-6400





CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

January 31,

Year Ended

January 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Total net sales $ 315,072 $ 338,731 $ 1,163,235 $ 1,194,674 Finance charges and other revenues 97,916 94,251 380,451 355,139 Total revenues 412,988 432,982 1,543,686 1,549,813 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 188,038 195,033 697,784 702,135 Selling, general and administrative expense 132,018 126,613 503,024 480,561 Provision for bad debts 69,510 55,627 205,217 198,082 Charges and credits — 1,943 3,142 7,780 Total costs and expenses 389,566 379,216 1,409,167 1,388,558 Operating income 23,422 53,766 134,519 161,255 Interest expense 15,163 15,220 59,107 62,704 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,094 — 1,094 1,773 Income before income taxes 7,165 38,546 74,318 96,778 Provision for income taxes 2,113 9,070 18,314 22,929 Net income $ 5,052 $ 29,476 $ 56,004 $ 73,849 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.93 $ 1.85 $ 2.33 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.91 $ 1.82 $ 2.28 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 28,720,508 31,763,676 30,275,662 31,668,370 Diluted 29,276,167 32,388,111 30,814,775 32,374,375







CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RETAIL SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

January 31, Year Ended

January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Product sales $ 283,168 $ 305,411 $ 1,042,424 $ 1,078,635 Repair service agreement commissions 28,848 29,824 106,997 101,928 Service revenues 3,056 3,496 13,814 14,111 Total net sales 315,072 338,731 1,163,235 1,194,674 Other revenues 208 156 810 447 Total revenues 315,280 338,887 1,164,045 1,195,121 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 188,038 195,033 697,784 702,135 Selling, general and administrative expense 91,234 86,979 346,108 328,628 Provision for bad debts 260 220 905 1,009 Charges and credits — 1,943 1,933 2,980 Total costs and expenses 279,532 284,175 1,046,730 1,034,752 Operating income $ 35,748 $ 54,712 $ 117,315 $ 160,369 Retail gross margin 40.3 % 42.4 % 40.0 % 41.2 % Selling, general and administrative expense as percent of revenues 28.9 % 25.7 % 29.7 % 27.5 % Operating margin 11.3 % 16.1 % 10.1 % 13.4 % Store count: Beginning of period 137 121 123 116 Opened — 2 14 7 End of period 137 123 137 123







CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CREDIT SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

January 31,

Year Ended

January 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Finance charges and other revenues $ 97,708 $ 94,095 $ 379,641 $ 354,692 Costs and expenses: Selling, general and administrative expense 40,784 39,634 156,916 151,933 Provision for bad debts 69,250 55,407 204,312 197,073 Charges and credits — — 1,209 4,800 Total costs and expenses 110,034 95,041 362,437 353,806 Operating income (loss) (12,326 ) (946 ) 17,204 886 Interest expense 15,163 15,220 59,107 62,704 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,094 — 1,094 1,773 Loss before income taxes $ (28,583 ) $ (16,166 ) $ (42,997 ) $ (63,591 ) Selling, general and administrative expense as percent of revenues 41.7 % 42.1 % 41.3 % 42.8 % Selling, general and administrative expense as percent of average outstanding customer accounts receivable balance (annualized) 10.2 % 10.1 % 10.0 % 10.0 % Operating margin (12.6 )% (1.0 )% 4.5 % 0.2 %







CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE PORTFOLIO STATISTICS

(unaudited)

January 31, 2020 2019 Weighted average credit score of outstanding balances (1) 591 593 Average outstanding customer balance $ 2,734 $ 2,677 Balances 60+ days past due as a percentage of total customer portfolio carrying value (2)(3)(6) 12.5 % 9.5 % Re-aged balance as a percentage of total customer portfolio carrying value (2)(3)(4)(5) 29.4 % 25.7 % Carrying value of account balances re-aged more than six months (in thousands) (3) $ 112,410 $ 94,404 Allowance for bad debts and uncollectible interest as a percentage of total customer accounts receivable portfolio balance 14.6 % 13.5 % Percent of total customer accounts receivable portfolio balance represented by no-interest option receivables 17.7 % 22.9 %





Three Months Ended

January 31, Year Ended

January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total applications processed 360,338 358,938 1,235,712 1,221,262 Weighted average origination credit score of sales financed (1) 606 608 608 609 Percent of total applications approved and utilized 27.0 % 28.3 % 27.0 % 29.6 % Average income of credit customer at origination $ 46,000 $ 46,300 $ 45,800 $ 44,800 Percent of retail sales paid for by: In-house financing, including down payments received 66.7 % 70.1 % 67.6 % 70.1 % Third-party financing 18.9 % 15.7 % 17.8 % 15.7 % Third-party lease-to-own option 6.6 % 8.1 % 7.0 % 7.5 % 92.2 % 93.9 % 92.4 % 93.3 %

Credit scores exclude non-scored accounts.

Accounts that become delinquent after being re-aged are included in both the delinquency and re-aged amounts. Carrying value reflects the total customer accounts receivable portfolio balance, net of deferred fees and origination costs, the allowance for no-interest option credit programs and the allowance for uncollectible interest. First time re-ages related to customers affected by Hurricane Harvey within FEMA-designated disaster areas included in the re-aged balance as of January 31, 2020 and January 31, 2019 were 0.6% and 1.7%, respectively, of the total customer portfolio carrying value. First time re-ages related to customers affected by Tropical Storm Imelda within FEMA-designated disaster areas included in the re-aged balance as of January 31, 2020 were 0.4% of the total customer portfolio carrying value. Increase in delinquency was primarily driven by underwriting adjustments made earlier in the year, an increase in new customers and difficulties in collections efforts related to the implementation of the Company’s new loan management system.





CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

January 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,485 $ 5,912 Restricted cash 75,370 59,025 Customer accounts receivable, net of allowances 673,742 652,769 Other accounts receivable 68,753 67,078 Inventories 219,756 220,034 Income taxes receivable 4,315 407 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,445 9,169 Total current assets 1,058,866 1,014,394 Long-term portion of customer accounts receivable, net of allowances 663,761 686,344 Operating lease right-of-use assets 242,457 — Property and equipment, net 173,031 148,983 Deferred income taxes 18,599 27,535 Other assets 12,055 7,651 Total assets $ 2,168,769 $ 1,884,907 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current maturities of debt and capital lease obligations $ 605 $ 54,109 Accounts payable 48,554 71,118 Accrued expenses 63,090 81,433 Operating lease liability - current 35,390 — Other current liabilities 14,631 30,908 Total current liabilities 162,270 237,568 Deferred rent — 93,127 Operating lease liability - non current 329,081 — Long-term debt and capital lease obligations 1,025,535 901,222 Other long-term liabilities 24,703 33,015 Total liabilities 1,541,589 1,264,932 Stockholders’ equity 627,180 619,975 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,168,769 $ 1,884,907







CONN’S, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Basis for presentation of non-GAAP disclosures:

To supplement the consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company also provides the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted retail segment operating income, adjusted retail segment operating margin, adjusted credit segment operating income (loss), adjusted credit segment operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, comparable GAAP measures and should be considered in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. They are intended to provide additional insight into our operations and the factors and trends affecting the business. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to financial statement readers because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics we use in our financial and operational decision making, (2) they are used by some of our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze our operating results and (3) in the case of adjusted EBITDA, it is used for management incentive programs.

RETAIL SEGMENT ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME AND RETAIL SEGMENT ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN

Three Months Ended

January 31, Year Ended

January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Retail segment operating income, as reported $ 35,748 $ 54,712 $ 117,315 $ 160,369 Adjustments: Store and facility closure and relocation costs(1) — — 1,933 — Securities related matter and other legal fees (2) — — — 300 Indirect tax audit reserve (3) — 1,943 — 1,943 Employee severance (4) — — — 737 Retail segment operating income, as adjusted $ 35,748 $ 56,655 $ 119,248 $ 163,349 Retail segment total revenues $ 315,280 $ 338,887 $ 1,164,045 $ 1,195,121 Retail segment operating margin: As reported 11.3 % 16.1 % 10.1 % 13.4 % As adjusted 11.3 % 16.7 % 10.2 % 13.7 %

Represents impairments from the exiting of certain leases upon the relocation of three distribution centers into one facility, the gain from the sale of a cross-dock and from increased sublease income related to the consolidation of our corporate headquarters during the year ended January 31, 2020.

Represents costs related to contingency reserves for legal matters.

Represents charges related to increases in our indirect tax audit reserve primarily related to the period from fiscal year 2008 to fiscal year 2016.

Represents severance costs related to a change in the executive management team.

CREDIT SEGMENT ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AND CREDIT SEGMENT ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN

Three Months Ended

January 31,

Year Ended

January 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Credit segment operating income (loss), as reported $ (12,326 ) $ (946 ) $ 17,204 $ 886 Adjustments: Write-off of software costs (1) — — 1,209 — Legal judgment (2) — — — 4,800 Credit segment operating income (loss), as adjusted $ (12,326 ) $ (946 ) $ 18,413 $ 5,686 Credit segment total revenues $ 97,708 $ 94,095 $ 379,641 $ 354,692 Credit segment operating margin: As reported (12.6 )% (1.0 )% 4.5 % 0.2 % As adjusted (12.6 )% (1.0 )% 4.9 % 1.6 %

Represents impairments of software costs for a loan management system that was abandoned during the year ended January 31, 2020 related to the implementation of a new loan management system.

Represents costs related to the TF LoanCo (“TFL”) judgment. See Part II, Item 8., in Note 4, Charges and Credits, of the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020 for additional details of the TFL judgment.

ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE

Three Months Ended

January 31, Year Ended

January 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income, as reported $ 5,052 $ 29,476 $ 56,004 $ 73,849 Adjustments: Store and facility closure and relocation costs(1) — — 1,933 — Legal judgment, securities related matter and other legal fees (2) — — — 5,100 Indirect tax audit reserve (3) — 1,943 — 1,943 Employee severance (4) — — — 737 Write-off of software costs (5) — — 1,209 — Loss on extinguishment of debt (6) 1,094 — 1,094 1,773 Tax impact of adjustments (7) (246 ) (435 ) (951 ) (2,161 ) Net income, as adjusted $ 5,900 $ 30,984 $ 59,289 $ 81,241 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 29,276,167 32,388,111 30,814,775 32,374,375 Diluted earnings per share: As reported $ 0.17 $ 0.91 $ 1.82 $ 2.28 As adjusted $ 0.20 $ 0.96 $ 1.92 $ 2.51

Represents impairments from the exiting of certain leases upon the relocation of three distribution centers into one facility, the gain from the sale of a cross-dock and from increased sublease income related to the consolidation of our corporate headquarters during the year ended January 31, 2020.

Represents costs related to the TFL judgment and costs related to contingency reserves for legal matters.

Represents charges related to increases in our indirect tax audit reserve primarily related to the period from fiscal year 2008 to fiscal year 2016.

Represents severance costs related to a change in the executive management team.

Represents impairments of software costs for a loan management system that was abandoned during the year ended January 31, 2020 related to the implementation of a new loan management system.

Represents costs incurred for the early retirement of our debt.

Represents the tax effect of the adjusted items based on the applicable statutory tax rate.

ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

Three Months Ended

January 31, Year Ended

January 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 5,052 $ 29,476 $ 56,004 $ 73,849 Adjustments: Depreciation expense 9,670 8,322 36,841 31,584 Interest expense 15,163 15,220 59,107 62,704 Provision for income taxes 2,113 9,070 18,314 22,929 Store and facility closure and relocation costs(1) — — 1,933 — Employee severance (2) — — — 737 Legal judgment, securities related matter and other legal fees (3) — — — 5,100 Loss on extinguishment of debt (4) 1,094 — 1,094 1,773 Write-off of software costs (5) — — 1,209 — Indirect tax audit reserve (6) — 1,943 — 1,943 Stock-based compensation expense 2,698 3,703 12,550 12,217 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,790 $ 67,734 $ 187,052 $ 212,836 Total revenues $ 412,988 $ 432,982 $ 1,543,686 $ 1,549,813 Operating Margin 5.7 % 12.4 % 8.7 % 10.4 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 8.7 % 15.6 % 12.1 % 13.7 %

Represents impairments from the exiting of certain leases upon the relocation of three distribution centers into one facility, the gain from the sale of a cross-dock and from increased sublease income related to the consolidation of our corporate headquarters during the year ended January 31, 2020.

Represents severance costs related to a change in the executive management team.

Represents costs related to the TFL judgment and costs related to contingency reserves for legal matters.

Represents costs incurred for the early retirement of our debt.

Represents impairments of software costs for a loan management system that was abandoned during the year ended January 31, 2020 related to the implementation of a new loan management system.

Represents charges related to increases in our indirect tax audit reserve primarily related to the period from fiscal year 2008 to fiscal year 2016.



