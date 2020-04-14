NYC Independent Film Festival goes digital

Logo NYC Independent Film Festival White Light with director George Gittoes (r) Scene from One Actor Short 2 Scene from the musical Reel Me

Covid-19 forces NYC Independent Film Festival to move festival dates to June 1-7

We will stream our films one time and offer numerous interviews online” — Dennis Cieri, founder

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to the lockdown situation in New York City and the uncertainty surrounding the Corona Virus or COVID-19 situation the NYC Independent Film Festival will go digital. In the week the festival is to take place - from June 1 to June 7 - we will stream our films on twitch.tv. Not on demand, but according to a specific time table, which will be published on our website in a few weeks time. Every day new films ánd interviews.For a long time we hoped we would be able to organise the New York City Independent Film Festival at its traditional venue the Producers Club on 44th Street in Manhattan. But we understand the Corona crisis will last much longer than foreseen and all the uncertainty surrounding it may have caused you to rethink your travel plans and your attendance to the festival. We will keep doing whatever we can to support you by providing you with as much information as we have. We are continually monitoring the situation, including travel restrictions and updates to travel policies that may impact you.At the same time we are preparing ourselves to hold our first ever digital film event. We were granted permission by filmmakers to stream their film on a special website and to give our audience free admission to see them. The films will be streamed once - and one time only - during the original festival dates: from June 1st to June 7th 2020. The screening will be on Twitch.TV and the exact schedule will be published on our website.We will also offer numerous interviews with our film directors and producers to offer you the Q&A's that you would have expected from us at the festival.Here are some of the great films that you will be able to see at the NYC Independent Film Festival. Don't miss us.WHITE LIGHTSouthside Chicago has worse gun violence statistics than any active war zone of the last two decades. White Light goes to the source of why these civilian deaths are happening and highlight the ways the community is working to bring peace and end the cycle of revenge and retaliation.HEADS UP: WILL WE STOP MAKING CENTS?Should the United States eliminate the penny? “Heads-Up: Will We Stop Making Cents?” is a documentary that explores the different sides of the debate, touching on the role of the penny in today’s economy, predictive economic models of a penniless future, and the cultural importance of the coin. Radio DJ and Actor Laurie Gallardo narrates the penny odyssey.REEL ME (DAS KOPFKINO)A musical on Lennard who runs away to Berlin and moves into a flat share, along with easygoing Ben and crazy Fine. Yet Lennard has a lot of roommates already…at least in his head: No wonder Lennard can’t make up his mind, with whom he is in love with: Ben or Fine?ONE ACTOR SHORT 2In ‘One Actor Short’ Yuval David gives random strangers a chance to star in a film on the streets of New York. In the unscripted reality series, Yuval directs his brand new actors through improvised scenes and develops the plot of the film based on each new cast member and the progression of each scene.Keep checking our website to hear about the latest news. We will keep everyone posted in this ever-changing environment.Dennis Cieri



