EMDR Therapist Dianne Pulsipher to be Featured on Close Up Radio

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We go through many distressing and dramatic life experiences that can affect us physically and emotionally. Often, we turn to drugs and alcohol to cope which unfortunately leads to addiction and further complications. Talk therapy can be effective but sometimes may take years to process. We are all seeking permanent relief from our pain and suffering so where can we actually find a long-term solution to our problems?

Dianne is a top notch Certified EMDR therapist specializing in trauma.

“EMDR is absolutely groundbreaking because it completely helps to clear out the trauma,” says Dianne. “Most people who seek out EMDR have tried many different modalities but have not gotten better and not only is EMDR effective, but it’s life changing where people become truly more joyful. There is way too much trauma out in the world and now more than ever the entire universe is traumatized and we need deep, serious profound healing.”

Developed by psychologist, Francine Shapiro, EMDR, which stands for Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, is rapidly gaining popularity across the country to treat anything from mental health issues, to trauma, addictions, anxiety, eating disorders, and panic attacks. In an EMDR procedure, the therapist performs specific eye movements, taps, or other modalities that create bilateral stimulation. Every case is different and unique. These swift eye movements release our bad memories and allow negative thoughts to be constructively recycled and obliterated.

Whether we suffer from a past trauma like being bullied in school, were sexually abused, or suffer from anxiety, every distressing event can deeply wound us. Evidence is clear that our upbringing matters very much which determines our behavior patterns throughout the course of our lifetime. Whether the way we raised was one of neglect or abuse or we were nurtured and loved, it affects our well-being. This is defined as attachment which begins in the uterus and determines our nature, how we perceive the world and behave towards others.

Attachment is the relationship between children and their caretakers. There are four behavioral patterns of attachment: secure, avoidant, ambivalent, and disorganized. The ideal one is secure attachment where a child is ready to explore the world because their parents were strong role models.

Ambivalent attachment is when parents inconsistently give love and support to their children and so they grow up trying to please people. Avoidant attachment is when parents basically ignored or were mean to their children, so in relationships these individuals will refrain from getting too close to people. In disorganized attachment, a fear-based attachment, parents were either frightened or frightening. These individuals will have experienced the worst type of trauma.

“The wonderful news is that is you can develop secure attachment as an adult because trauma and attachment are linked hand in hand,” says Dianne. “The deeper you experience the healing process the more you are able to heal your trauma and so when you can get better through your attachment and trauma work then you learn how to find people that are really supportive of you.”

Dianne says through the powerful effectiveness of EMDR we can change the way we see ourselves which is life changing and awe inspiring. If once you had the belief ‘I’m not good enough,’ you then realize that you are, and that you matter, and it literally transforms your negative thoughts and perceptions into healthy positive ones.

“It is critical that people seek out only experienced EMDR therapists because if they have only had basic EMDR training and no further trauma training, they can actually retraumatize the client,” says Dianne. “EMDR is a very powerful tool and as a therapist you need to be cognizant in what you are doing, and this is why I’m continually training and learning practical tools to better understand trauma.”

Depending on the level of trauma, the trauma can be cleared in 8 to 10 sessions or can take several years.

Dianne immensely enjoys her work and is honored she gains the trust of her clients to confide in her their most extreme vulnerabilities.

“We all experience a certain degree of trauma,” says Dianne. “If there’s a way we can be more mindful, passionate, and compassionate with each another we can become more tolerant cause we understand that we all go through hardships. Everyone in the world should be in therapy, we don’t have to be diagnosed with a mental health issue. With EMDR we can find who we are and help us get to the root of our problem so we can truly find happiness even in our darkest times.”

