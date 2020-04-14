Industry Veteran Bradon Rogers Joins Mimecast as SVP of Global Sales Engineering

Former Symantec and McAfee Exec Joins Global Go-To-Market Team to Drive Collaboration with Product and Engineering Teams

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email and data security company, today announced the appointment of Bradon Rogers as the new Senior Vice President of Global Sales Engineering. As a member of the go-to-market management team, Bradon will be responsible for managing the sales engineering teams worldwide to help drive technical excellence, increase operational efficiencies in the field and influence corporate strategy and product positioning with customer requirements fueling Mimecast’s customer driven product roadmaps. Bradon will report directly to the Company’s Chief Revenue Officer, Dino DiMarino.



As a 20-year veteran in the cybersecurity industry, Bradon joins Mimecast from startup D2iQ where he led the global sales engineering, product marketing and sales enablement organizations focused on technologies in the cloud-native DevOps space. Prior to D2iQ, Bradon was the Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales Engineering and Product Marketing at Symantec. As a part of the management team at Symantec, Bradon built a consolidated global sales engineering organization where he was responsible for combining the go-to-market messaging and strategy of the company’s enterprise product portfolio and its many acquisitions. He joined Symantec after its acquisition of Bluecoat where he held similar executive roles in guiding technical excellence across the field sales teams and in leading product strategy and messaging for the entire portfolio. Bradon also held similar executive and technical leadership roles at McAfee, Secure Computing and CipherTrust.

“Bradon has worked for some of the most established companies in the cybersecurity industry. He’s very familiar leading large teams across the globe and working with them to ensure they understand the value in aligning corporate strategy and product positioning to the business-critical challenges organizations are face today,” said Dino DiMarino, chief revenue officer at Mimecast. “We’re excited to have him on board as he’s a proven leader with deep technical knowledge of cloud security, threat intelligence and data protection which will helping customers with the best solution that serves their needs.”

“In my long security career, it has been consistent that email and web remain the preferred attack vectors for bad actors,” said Bradon. “Mimecast’s Email Security 3.0 approach has robust strength in the market across both email and web security to protect some of the most well-known brands on the planet. Mimecast has made very intelligent acquisitions to complement and differentiate its already strong customer-driven portfolio to help prevent impersonation attacks, spoofed domains and websites, targeted phishing campaigns and to enhance organizational security awareness. I look forward to helping the teams continue on this path and to the continued mission of strengthening the cyber resilience of our customers.”

Mimecast is a cybersecurity and compliance provider that helps thousands of organizations worldwide make email safer, restore trust and strengthen cyber resilience. Mimecast's expanded cloud suite enables organizations to implement a comprehensive cyber resilience strategy. From email and web security, archive and data protection, to awareness training, uptime assurance and more, Mimecast helps organizations stand strong in the face of cyberattacks, compliance risk, human error and technical failure.

