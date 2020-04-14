Customer Care BPO Market - Global Industry Share, Growth, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Customer Care BPO market will register a 5.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 76740 million by 2025, from $ 60980 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Customer Care BPO business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Customer Care BPO market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Customer Care BPO value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Onshore Outsourcing

Offshore Outsourcing

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government & Public

Retail & Consumer Goods

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Teleperformance SA

Webhelp

Convergys

Sykes Enterprises

Atento

Arvato

Acticall (Sitel)

TeleTech Holdings

Alorica

Serco

StarTek Inc

Amdocs

West Corporation

Comdata

Infosys BPM

Transcom

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Customer Care BPO by Company

4 Customer Care BPO by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Customer Care BPO Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

……Continued

