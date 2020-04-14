Customer Care BPO Market - Global Industry Share, Growth, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the Customer Care BPO market will register a 5.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 76740 million by 2025, from $ 60980 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Customer Care BPO business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Customer Care BPO market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Customer Care BPO value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Onshore Outsourcing
Offshore Outsourcing
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Telecom & IT
BFSI
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Government & Public
Retail & Consumer Goods
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Teleperformance SA
Webhelp
Convergys
Sykes Enterprises
Atento
Arvato
Acticall (Sitel)
TeleTech Holdings
Alorica
Serco
StarTek Inc
Amdocs
West Corporation
Comdata
Infosys BPM
Transcom
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Customer Care BPO by Company
4 Customer Care BPO by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Customer Care BPO Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
……Continued
