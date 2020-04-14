IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Growth Forecast To 2025
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market will register a 12.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3529 million by 2025, from $ 2231.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in IT Service Management (ITSM) Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the IT Service Management (ITSM) Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Cloud-based
On-Premises
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
SMEs
Large Enterprises
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
ServiceNow
Cherwell Software
Atlassian
IBM
Broadcom
Ivanti (HEAT Software)
Axios Systems
BMC Software
SAP
ASG Software
Samanage
Symantec
Agiloft Service
Micro Focus (Formerly HPE)
Epicor
Ultimo
SolarWinds
TOPdesk
Freshworks
SysAid
Autotask
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software by Company
4 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
……Continued
