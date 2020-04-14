Coronavirus - Uganda: 639 samples tested Negative for COVID-19

- Today, 639 samples tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19

- Confirmed cases of COVID-19 stand at 54 in Uganda

- 7 Recoveries

- 231 individuals under institutional quarantine

- 1,302 cumulative contacts were listed

- 573 contacts to confirmed cases have completed 14 days follow up



