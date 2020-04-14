Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update on 13 April 2020

The National Microbiology Reference Laboratory tested 35 samples, and all were negative for COVID-19. Additionally, the National TB Reference Laboratory in Bulawayo tested 6 samples and three were positive for COVID-19.

Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe now has seventeen confirmed cases, including three deaths.

Cumulative Tests Conducted: 604 COVID-19 Negative: 587 COVID-19 Positive: 17 Deaths: 3

Province No. of Confirmed Cases Matabeleland North 1 Bulawayo 5 Harare 7 Mashonaland East 4 Total 17

Case #15 is a 34-year-old female resident of Bulawayo. She has no recent history of travel or known contact with a confirmed case. She was referred for assessment by the local Rapid Response Team (RRT) after she was found to have fever on routine screening. As part of our intensified surveillance, samples were collected for testing. She is stable, with mild disease and is self-isolating at home.

Case #16 is a 52-year-old female resident of Bulawayo, who was a direct contact of the late, case #11. She consulted with the local RRT presenting with a 3-day history of headache. The RRT visited her at home for assessment and collected samples for testing. She is stable, with mild disease and is self-isolating at home.

Case #17 is a 79-year-old female resident of Bulawayo who stays in the same gated community where the late, case #11 stayed. She however denied any direct contact with the late. She consulted with the local RRT presenting with a history of cough and difficulty in breathing. Again, the RRT visited her at home for assessment and collected samples for testing. Currently, she is self-isolating at home, with moderate disease.

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind the nation that, the most effective ways to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 are to practise good personal hygiene and exercise social distancing.



