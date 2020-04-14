Global Liquid Biopsy Market Overview

The Business Research Company publishes it's new report Liquid Biopsy Market Global Report 2020: Covid 19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global liquid biopsy market is expected to grow at a rate of about 20.80% and reach $6.1 billion by 2023. Government funds for refining cancer detection drives the growth of the liquid biopsy market. However, unclear regulations on laboratory-developed tests (LDT) for liquid biopsy have always been a major challenge in the liquid biopsy market.

The liquid biopsy market consists of sales of liquid biopsy services and related products used to detect cancer at an early stage. A liquid biopsy is an easy and minimally invasive technology which involves tests done on a blood sample to detect the DNA from tumor cells in the blood. Unlike surgical biopsies, it allows doctors to find a tumor through a blood test. The liquid biopsy helps in planning further treatment for cancer.

The global liquid biopsy market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The liquid biopsy market is segmented into assays kits, instruments, and services.

By Geography - The global liquid biopsy is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American biopsy market accounts for the largest share in the global liquid biopsy market.

Trends In The Liquid Biopsy Market

Companies are rapidly adopting new market dynamics and focusing primarily on new services and product launches to meet the ever-increasing need for liquid biopsy products and to increase their revenue while gaining a competitive edge over their rivals.

Potential Opportunities In The Liquid Biopsy Market

With new healthcare reforms by governments across all nations, rising aging population, and emerging market growth, the scope and potential for the global liquid biopsy market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the liquid biopsy market include QIAGEN N.V., Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Guardant Health Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Guardant Health, Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Biocept, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

Liquid Biopsy Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides liquid biopsy market overviews, analyzes and forecasts liquid biopsy market size and growth for the global liquid biopsy market, liquid biopsy market share, liquid biopsy market players, liquid biopsy market size, liquid biopsy market segments and geographies, liquid biopsy market trends, liquid biopsy market drivers and liquid biopsy market restraints, liquid biopsy market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The liquid biopsy market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

