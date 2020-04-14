Global CAR-T Therapy Market Overview

The Business Research Company publishes it's new report on CAR-T Therapy Market Global Report 2020: Covid 19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global CAR-T therapy market is expected to grow at a significant rate of about 51.10% and reach $3,186.23 million by 2023. The CAR-T therapy market is driven by the increasing financial support provided by different organizations to promote the development and consumption of CAR-T therapy. However, the growth of CAR-T therapy is restricted by the various limitations on the application of CAR-T therapy.

The CAR-T therapy market consists of sales of CAR-T therapy products and related services involved in providing CAR-T therapy to the cancer patients. The CAR-T therapy is an immunotherapy used to treat cancer by using the patient’s own cells. In this therapy, the white blood cells are infused with a chimeric antigen receptor that modifies the T-type of white blood cells in order to fight against cancer cells

.

The global CAR-T therapy market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Application - The CAR-T therapy market is segmented into acute lymphoblastic leukemia, diffuse large b-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and others.

By Geography - The global CAR-T therapy is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American CAR-T therapy market accounts for the largest share in the global CAR-T therapy market.

Trends In The CAR-T Therapy Market

The companies in the CAR-T therapy market are conducting clinical trials to assess the ability of CAR-T therapy to treat multiple myeloma. Multiple myeloma is a type of white blood cell cancer where the cancer cells accumulate in the bone marrow and surround the healthy blood cells. CAR-T cells are modified to target the multiple myeloma-causing cells to treat relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM).

Potential Opportunities In The CAR-T Therapy Market

With increase in positive economic outlook and improved financial support, the scope and potential for the global CAR-T therapy market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the CAR-T therapy market include Novartis AG, Kite Pharma, Pfizer Inc, Juno Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation, CARsgen Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics, and Legend Biotech.

